The Indianapolis Colts were hit with a troubling injury blow early on at mandatory minicamp. Star linebacker Darius Leonard has been sidelined by a back injury and will require surgery, according to Frank Reich. The defensive leader will miss a significant chunk of training camp after undergoing the knife, but the expectation around Indy is that the Colts will have Leonard back by the start of the regular season.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO