Religion

Worth Your Time

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt has been said that anything worth pursuing takes time. When you...

Lefty Graves

Husband mistakenly calls wife thinking she’s his mistress

** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by my friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. I sat with my friend sipping coffee one morning when she received an unexpected phone call from her husband. Unfortunately, she didn't get to the phone in time, so he left her a voicemail. The voicemail told her, "If you want to have a great lunch, join me at XYZ restaurant at noon."
Odyssey

Advice From Dying People

Despite the Depressive nature of the topic at hand and slightly ominous title, I want to preface this article by stating that my intent in writing this is to share what I have gained from working with individuals during their last chapters in this life. Although a taboo topic, death is an inevitable part of life and there is infinite beauty to reflect on before that time comes. Here are their thoughts (names have been changed in order to protect privacy).
Odyssey

I Met You At The Wrong Time

I met you when I was in middle school and I thought boys still had cooties. I wore flared jeans, Aeropostale shirts, and had the dorkiest braces ever. I cared about what other people thought of me, and I definitely cared a lot about what you thought, too. You were older, and your friends made fun of me when I talked to you. I pretended it didn’t bother me, but it did. I sat two rows in front of you in class, and constantly tried to think of reasons to talk to you. Your hair was a curly mess. It still is. You graduated from middle school a year before me, and I missed you. I don’t think you even knew my name.
One Green Planet

This dog broke into a couple’s home and cuddled in their bed during a thunderstorm

Recently, during a thunderstorm in Southeast Tennessee, Nala made her way into a stranger’s house and cuddled her way into their king-sized bed. Julie and Jimmy Johnson have three dogs of their own that regularly sleep in the bed with them, but the couple woke up to find a large surprise! They were shocked to find Nala sandwiched between them in bed, not knowing where or how she got in the house.
Nicole Higginbotham-Hogue

Dating and the Unexpected Visitor

You might have been dating someone for a while and though the two of you might love and care about each other, you might have one issue. You may have an issue that your partner invites people over without you knowing. So, what do you do if your partner invites people over without talking to you about it first? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions may be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.
dailyphew.com

Baby Squirrel Found In Bed Becomes Family Favorite

After a routine day, a man arrived home to find a lovely yet amazing surprise in the middle of his bed. He noticed that a mother squirrel had decided to make a snug nest for her two children in her house, or rather her bed. The small animal had taken...
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Thankful that God is Merciful in Jesus to Foolish and Clueless People like Me

I have prepared a Bible Study to present at the church convention of our Northwest District of our Lutheran denomination on Saturday, June 11. My assignment is to study Nicodemus, and see how God worked in the person of Jesus to bring love, and to give purpose to Nicodemus. As I have studied the accounts of Jesus’ interactions with Nicodemus in the Bible (John 3:1-21, John 7:45-53, and John 19:38-40), I have discovered that in many ways Nicodemus was clueless about who Jesus was and about how God was working.
Mashed

If You Spend All Your Time On FoodTok, This Contest Is For You

Over the past few years, TikTok has given us so many food trends. If you're unsure of where to start, we've rounded up the 13 TikTok food trends that you should be checking out first. This list includes sweet and savory dishes like baked oats, corn ribs, and there's even a Green Goddess salad — so there's something for everyone. But if you've already tried all the tips and tricks that the foodies on TikTok have to offer, you might want to start thinking about creating recipes and posting videos of your own.
zeiy

Opinion: The Four Agreements: I did with my life

**This blog post is based on my thinking and opinion. The Four Agreements is a book written by Mexican-American spiritual teacher and Toltec shaman Don Miguel Ruiz. This book not only presents a reflection on the importance of creating positive, meaningful relationships and how to build a positive self-image, but it also offers concrete advice for living an act more centered and attuned to love at every moment, which is possible through following the four agreements presented by Ruiz.

