The Chi season 5: Release date, cast, trailer

By Sabrina Picou
 4 days ago
ON May 4, 2022, SHOWTIME released the trailer for the fifth season of The Chi.

The Chi is a drama series on SHOWTIME created by Lena Waithe.

The Chi season 5 is set to premiere on June 24, 2022 Credit: Showtime

When does The Chi season 5 premiere?

SHOWTIME announced that the fifth season premiere of The Chi would begin streaming on June 24, 2022.

The Chi is available to stream via the SHOWTIME app and the SHOWTIME website.

There are currently four seasons streaming on the SHOWTIME platform.

Each season of The Chi consists of 10 episodes, each one hour in length.

Waithe's series looks at the lives of a group from the south side of Chicago.

Season one of the show first premiered on December 5, 2017.

Nearly five years later, the show is releasing its fifth season.

Waithe is an actress, producer, and screenwriter known for her various roles in shows like Master of None and Bad Hair.

In 2019 Waithe's film Queen & Slim was released, and she co-wrote the film along with James Frey.

Who is in the cast of The Chi?

Despite being an actor, Waithe is not a cast member of her hit show.

In 2020 she spoke to The Chicago Tribune about not being on the show.

"I was adamant about not wanting to be on the show. I just didn’t want that. I really wanted people to respect me as a writer," Waithe said.

The Chi first hit SHOWTIME in 2017 and is returning for its fifth season in 2022 Credit: Showtime

Some of the other cast members of The Chi include Jason Mitchell, Shamon Brown Jr., Alex R. Hibbert, Tiffany Boone, Curtiss Cook, and Common.

Tabitha Brown, Tai Davis, Miriam A. Hyman, Luke James, and more are included in The Chi.

In 2020, Waithe told The Chicago Tribune that she is exclusive to Amazon.

Waithe is not allowed to start new TV projects outside of Amazon.

"I am exclusive to them for TV, meaning I can’t do any new TV projects anywhere else because I’m exclusive to them," she said.

Season one of The Chi Waithe was exclusive to SHOWTIME. In season 2, she was released to be able to work on other projects.

Where can I watch the trailer for The Chi season 5?

The Chi can stream on SHOWTIME's app and website now.

It will also air on the SHOWTIME network on June 24, 2022, at 9pm.

The trailer for The Chi is available to watch on YouTube.

SHOWTIME filmed The Chi on location in the city of Chicago.

Season four of The Chi was reportedly one of the network’s most-streamed series ever, averaging 4.2million weekly viewers per Deadline.

