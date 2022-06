SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We have a few spotty showers around the region this morning. We’ll see those come to an end, but keep the cloud cover around through the rest of today. Highs will be in the upper 60s and low 70s with a light northwest wind. Another round of showers and thunderstorms will develop later this evening into tonight. The severe weather threat remains low, although an isolated severe storm could pop up. Sunshine will be back Wednesday as we get a break from the storm chances with highs in the low to mid 70s.

SIOUX FALLS, SD ・ 2 DAYS AGO