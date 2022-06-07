ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Global Innovators in Clean Drinking Water Praise Biden-Harris Administration's Action Plan on Global Water Security

redlakenationnews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStockholm/Denver. June 6, 2022. With mounting evidence of 'forever chemicals' now being found in drinking water around the globe, including the 200-million Americans who are exposed to 'forever chemicals' in their drinking water, according to the Environmental Working Group (EWG), the Chief Executives of recently merged Bluewater (Stockholm) and FloWater (Denver)...

www.redlakenationnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS LA

6 charged in $10 million recycling fraud scheme that brought 9 tons of cans, bottles to California for CRV redemption

Six people have been charged in a $10 million recycling fraud scheme that involved bringing more than nine tons of cans and bottles from Arizona, in order to recycle them for money in Los Angeles and Ontario.California Attorney General Rob Bonta filed the charges of recycling fraud and grand theft against six people Wednesday for allegedly bringing more than nine tons of materials from Arizona in order to take advantage of the California Redemption Value program. The scheme is estimated to have defrauded California's CRV program of more than $10 million.The program from CalRecycle is subsidized by California consumers every...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Michigan State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Oregon State
GOBankingRates

SNAP Schedule 2022: May Payments

May is almost here, and millions of households are looking forward to their next SNAP payments. See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food StampsFind: SNAP 2022 -- Is My State Giving Out Extra Money...
AGRICULTURE
bloomberglaw.com

Greenpeace Drops Walmart ‘Recyclable’ Plastics False-Ad Suit

Greenpeace has voluntarily dismissed, for now, a lawsuit alleging Walmart Inc. deceptively touts its private-label plastic products as “recyclable,” according to a filing in a federal court in California. Greenpeace Inc. alleged that the retailer’s plasticware and plastic product packaging aren’t recyclable because consumers don’t have access to...
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flint Water#Water Purification#Drinking Water#Innovation#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Stockholm Denver#Americans#Swedish#White House Action#Global Water Security#Unicef#Flowater
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Google
The Independent

Call to tackle phosphorus impact on food and water security

Scientists have called for action to be taken to tackle poor management of phosphorus which they say is worsening food and water security.The finite nutrient is extracted from phosphate rock and is an essential element in fertilisers to grow food and to increase crop yields to feed the growing population.But a scientific report released on Thursday shows poor management of phosphorus is leading to food shortages, with farmers struggling to afford sufficient fertiliser.Meanwhile, overuse of the nutrient pumps millions of tonnes of phosphorus into lakes and rivers each year, having a devastating impact on biodiversity in freshwater eco-systems.If we do...
AGRICULTURE
Interesting Engineering

A new AI-made enzyme can devour plastics in hours instead of centuries

Here is a truth that you literally cannot run away from: plastic is, simply, everywhere. From toothbrushes to disposable coffee lids, plastic has made its way into every part of our lives. It's incredibly useful because it's durable; however, the flip side is that it's also really hard to get rid of, which is why it'll continue to be a part of our lives for hundreds of years to come.
ELECTRONICS
FOXBusiness

Biden invokes Defense Production Act to expand clean energy production

President Biden on Monday invoked the Defense Production Act to accelerate domestic production of clean energy technologies, including solar panel parts, in an effort to "spur domestic manufacturing," senior administration officials said. The president has been pushing Congress to pass clean energy investments and tax cuts in line with his...
POTUS
Nature.com

The delusive accuracy of global irrigation water withdrawal estimates

Miscalculating the volumes of water withdrawn for irrigation, the largest consumer of freshwater in the world, jeopardizes sustainable water management. Hydrological models quantify water withdrawals, but their estimates are unduly precise. Model imperfections need to be appreciated to avoid policy misjudgements. Humans intervene heavily in the global water cycle. The...
AGRICULTURE
UPI News

Injectable hydrogel may ease back pain from worn spinal discs

Like fixing a flat on the roadside, a new injectable hydrogel is showing promise as a remedy for worn-down spinal discs -- pumping them back up and relieving chronic back pain. The gel, with the brand name Hydrafil, is injected directly into worn discs using X-rays to guide the needle,...
HEALTH
US News and World Report

Lawsuits Target Illegal Plastic Bag Sales in California

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - An environmental group said Monday it had sued two major Californian retailers to stop them selling thicker plastic bags that are supposed to be recyclable but cannot be recycled in the state. The plaintiff, The Last Beach Cleanup, sued supermarket chains Gelson's and Stater Bros. Markets on...
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy