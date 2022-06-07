ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Lake, MN

Last Day of School at Red Lake Elementary School 2022 - P7

By Michael Barrett
redlakenationnews.com
 2 days ago

15th Annual Red Lake Youth Conference Attempts to Bring Healing Back to Community

The first day of the twp-day 15th Annual Red Lake Youth Conference began on Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at the Red Lake Nation College. Hosted by the Red Lake Nation Youth Council , the conference was designed to focus on gathering young leaders and community members from the surrounding areas to create an environment of healing, utilizing culture and traditional teachings.
RED LAKE, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

Five central Minnesota students cited for fight at school

(St. Cloud, MN) -- Five central Minnesota high school students have been cited after an assault at a St. Cloud high school last week. Police say a 15-year-old student at Apollo High School was assaulted at around 2 pm on June 2nd. Investigators say the teen had gone to the bathroom in order to settle a disagreement with another 15-year-old. When the victim got there, the other boy and four friends were waiting and started punching and kicking the victim.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
redlakenationnews.com

Part-time ECFE Teacher -

Red Lake School District #38 is accepting applications for a part-time ECFE Teacher:. JOB TITLE: Early Childhood Family Education Teacher, beginning the 2022-2023 SY BUILDING: Districtwide REPORTS TO: Director of Special Services & Building Principals JOB PURPOSE: The ECFE Teacher shall structure, implement, direct instruction and facilitate learning for children Birth – 5 years old and their parents/guardians.
RED LAKE, MN
Wright County Journal Press

Family "gathering": Late spring foraging in Minnesota

UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA EXTENSION - www.extension.umn.edu. A wild black currant in full bloom, ripe for harvesting flowers. Over the weekend, I left the city to visit my family in southwestern Minnesota. My dad and I hiked to a series of paths winding between the Crow River, two miles from town. The trail was filled with animals, fish and plants to forage.
MINNESOTA STATE
redlakenationnews.com

Bois Forte Band Gets 28,000 Acres of Land Back in Northern Minnesota

In the largest land-back agreement in Minnesota and one of the largest-ever in Indian Country, the Bois Forte Band of the Minnesota Chippewa Tribe today restored more than 28,000 acres of land within its reservation boundaries back to tribal ownership. The purchase of the 28,089 acres in northern Minnesota from...
MINNESOTA STATE
redlakenationnews.com

OVER 8,000 HIGH SCHOOL ATHLETES TO PARTICIPATE AT 2022 MNSHSCTL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Alexandria, MN – High school athletes and teams representing schools from across the state are scheduled to participate at the 2022 Minnesota State High School Clay Target League Championships. The Trap Shooting Championship will be held at the Alexandria Shooting Park from June 13th through June 21st. The nine-day...
ALEXANDRIA, MN
CBS Minnesota

5 Teens Cited After Allegedly Assaulting Student In St. Cloud High School Bathroom

ST. CLOUD, Minn. (WCCO) – Five teens received citations for fifth-degree assault following an incident at Apollo High School in St. Cloud last week. The St. Cloud Police Department says the school’s administration and resource officer learned about the assault Thursday afternoon, shortly after it allegedly happened in one of the school bathrooms. An investigation that included a video of the incident determined that the 15-year-old boy had gone to meet another 15-year-old boy in the bathroom to settle a disagreement. Upon entering the bathroom, the victim found the other boy and four of his friends, ranging from 14 to 16 years of age, waiting inside. The five boys began assaulting the victim, punching and kicking him numerous times. The victim sustained some injuries, none of which required medical attention at the time of the investigation. All of the boys involved were current students at Apollo High School. The St. Cloud Police Department and District 742 administration say they are committed to providing a safe and disruption-free atmosphere at school. The district is taking administrative action with the students cited in the assault.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
fox9.com

Leave baby deer alone, Minnesota DNR urges

MINNETONKA, Minn. (FOX 9) - They are cute, and they may look abandoned, but the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) says if you see a baby fawn, leave it alone. According to officials with the DNR, there has been a recent influx in calls regarding what some believe are abandoned fawns. Experts say staying hidden and by itself for most of the day is how little fawns survive their first couple weeks on Earth.
MINNETONKA, MN
redlakenationnews.com

Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe reclaims land taken decades ago

More than six decades after it errantly took land away from the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe, the federal government is returning nearly 12,000 acres. The transaction resolves a dispute over the Minnesota tribe’s land that began when federal officials improperly interpreted a U.S. Department of the Interior order, and started selling off what was clearly Leech Lake land.
U.S. POLITICS
KIMT

Man killed in southern Minnesota motorcycle crash

EAGLE LAKE, Minn. – A motorcycle rider is dead after crashing in southern Minnesota. The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office says it happened around 9:20 pm Wednesday on 211th Street between 598th Avenue and 602nd Avenue. Citizens called 911 after finding an unresponsive motorcycle rider on the south...
EAGLE LAKE, MN
redlakenationnews.com

Wetter spring could prevent another smoky summer in Minnesota

A year after wildfire smoke made it dangerous to go outside in parts of Minnesota, forecasters say it's much less likely that hazardous air will choke the state again this summer. The hazy skies that appeared in 2021 were driven by fires in Canada and, to a lesser extent, in...
MINNESOTA STATE
redlakenationnews.com

MENTAL HEALTH PRACTITIONER ARMHS - OMBIMINDWAA GIDINAWEMAAGANINAADOG (FAMILY & CHILDREN SERVICES)

(FAMILY & CHILDREN SERVICES) OPEN: June 9, 2022-Until Filled. This position will provide individual mental health rehabilitative services to support clients with serious mental health diagnosis in the form of instruction, support, and skill coaching. The goals of services are to increase psychiatric stability, promote social competencies, facilitate personal and emotional adjustment, and maintain independent living in the community. The ARMHS Mental Health Practitioner will provide culturally responsive mental health services in four areas: Basic Living and Social Skills, Community Intervention, Medication Education and Transitioning to Community Living. Reports to Executive Director of Red Lake Family and Children Services Full-time position with benefits. Salary; DOQ.
RED LAKE, MN

