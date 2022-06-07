ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Lake, MN

Red Lake Elementary School Kindergarten Graduation 2022 - P8

By Michael Barrett
redlakenationnews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRed Lake Elementary School Kindergarten Graduation...

www.redlakenationnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
redlakenationnews.com

15th Annual Red Lake Youth Conference Attempts to Bring Healing Back to Community

The first day of the twp-day 15th Annual Red Lake Youth Conference began on Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at the Red Lake Nation College. Hosted by the Red Lake Nation Youth Council , the conference was designed to focus on gathering young leaders and community members from the surrounding areas to create an environment of healing, utilizing culture and traditional teachings.
RED LAKE, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

Five central Minnesota students cited for fight at school

(St. Cloud, MN) -- Five central Minnesota high school students have been cited after an assault at a St. Cloud high school last week. Police say a 15-year-old student at Apollo High School was assaulted at around 2 pm on June 2nd. Investigators say the teen had gone to the bathroom in order to settle a disagreement with another 15-year-old. When the victim got there, the other boy and four friends were waiting and started punching and kicking the victim.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Red Lake, MN
Education
City
Red Lake, MN
Local
Minnesota Education
redlakenationnews.com

OVER 8,000 HIGH SCHOOL ATHLETES TO PARTICIPATE AT 2022 MNSHSCTL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Alexandria, MN – High school athletes and teams representing schools from across the state are scheduled to participate at the 2022 Minnesota State High School Clay Target League Championships. The Trap Shooting Championship will be held at the Alexandria Shooting Park from June 13th through June 21st. The nine-day...
ALEXANDRIA, MN
CBS Minnesota

5 Teens Cited After Allegedly Assaulting Student In St. Cloud High School Bathroom

ST. CLOUD, Minn. (WCCO) – Five teens received citations for fifth-degree assault following an incident at Apollo High School in St. Cloud last week. The St. Cloud Police Department says the school’s administration and resource officer learned about the assault Thursday afternoon, shortly after it allegedly happened in one of the school bathrooms. An investigation that included a video of the incident determined that the 15-year-old boy had gone to meet another 15-year-old boy in the bathroom to settle a disagreement. Upon entering the bathroom, the victim found the other boy and four of his friends, ranging from 14 to 16 years of age, waiting inside. The five boys began assaulting the victim, punching and kicking him numerous times. The victim sustained some injuries, none of which required medical attention at the time of the investigation. All of the boys involved were current students at Apollo High School. The St. Cloud Police Department and District 742 administration say they are committed to providing a safe and disruption-free atmosphere at school. The district is taking administrative action with the students cited in the assault.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
kymnradio.net

Four sentenced in Greenvale Township homicide; Rice County Sheriff’s Office plans for active summer; Six more trees fall to invasive beetle in Faribault

On Friday, Dakota County Attorney Kathy Keena’s office announced that four people had been sentenced for their respective roles. related to the murder of 55-year-old Chris Lafontaine at his home in Greenvale Township. Nicholas Alan Taylor, age 30 of St. Paul, pled guilty on February 17 to one count...
RICE COUNTY, MN
redlakenationnews.com

Native American teaching resources in Minnesota's classrooms assessed in new research report

Prior Lake, Minn. — A new, first-of-its-kind report was released today assessing what teaching resources on Native American subject matter are in actual use by Minnesota educators. The report, “Restoring Our Place: An analysis of Native American resources used in Minnesota’s classrooms,” examines what curricular resources and professional development programs are used in the state’s elementary and secondary schools, which ones should be shared more broadly, what gaps or inadequacies exist among those resources, and the most pressing needs for new resources.
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
redlakenationnews.com

Bois Forte Band Gets 28,000 Acres of Land Back in Northern Minnesota

In the largest land-back agreement in Minnesota and one of the largest-ever in Indian Country, the Bois Forte Band of the Minnesota Chippewa Tribe today restored more than 28,000 acres of land within its reservation boundaries back to tribal ownership. The purchase of the 28,089 acres in northern Minnesota from...
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

Leave baby deer alone, Minnesota DNR urges

MINNETONKA, Minn. (FOX 9) - They are cute, and they may look abandoned, but the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) says if you see a baby fawn, leave it alone. According to officials with the DNR, there has been a recent influx in calls regarding what some believe are abandoned fawns. Experts say staying hidden and by itself for most of the day is how little fawns survive their first couple weeks on Earth.
MINNETONKA, MN
redlakenationnews.com

MENTAL HEALTH PRACTITIONER ARMHS - OMBIMINDWAA GIDINAWEMAAGANINAADOG (FAMILY & CHILDREN SERVICES)

(FAMILY & CHILDREN SERVICES) OPEN: June 9, 2022-Until Filled. This position will provide individual mental health rehabilitative services to support clients with serious mental health diagnosis in the form of instruction, support, and skill coaching. The goals of services are to increase psychiatric stability, promote social competencies, facilitate personal and emotional adjustment, and maintain independent living in the community. The ARMHS Mental Health Practitioner will provide culturally responsive mental health services in four areas: Basic Living and Social Skills, Community Intervention, Medication Education and Transitioning to Community Living. Reports to Executive Director of Red Lake Family and Children Services Full-time position with benefits. Salary; DOQ.
RED LAKE, MN
redlakenationnews.com

Bicyclist hit, killed by light-rail train in St. Paul

A bicyclist was hit by a light-rail train late Wednesday morning in St. Paul and died, authorities said. The collision involving a westbound Green Line train occurred about 10:30 a.m. at the Raymond Avenue Station along University Avenue, said Metro Transit spokeswoman Laura Baenen. Baenen did not know other details...
SAINT PAUL, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
KDHL AM 920

A Son Rescued His Father Who Was Thrown From Their Boat On Northern Minnesota Lake

Boating season is upon us and many people all over the state of Minnesota and Wisconsin are eager to get their boats in the water and enjoy being out on lakes and rivers after a very long winter, but we all know that anything can happen in a blink of an eye. One man from Minnesota found that out the hard way yesterday, as he and his son were on their boat in Lake Vermilion.
MINNESOTA STATE
redlakenationnews.com

Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe reclaims land taken decades ago

More than six decades after it errantly took land away from the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe, the federal government is returning nearly 12,000 acres. The transaction resolves a dispute over the Minnesota tribe’s land that began when federal officials improperly interpreted a U.S. Department of the Interior order, and started selling off what was clearly Leech Lake land.
U.S. POLITICS
Red Wing Republican Eagle

Motorcyclist airlifted to St. Paul after accident

Taylor Harmon, a 31-year-old Menomonie resident, was airlifted to Regions Hospital in Saint Paul after a two vehicle accident in Maiden Rock Township. At about 4:43 p.m. on Saturday, June 4, the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a motor vehicle accident of a car versus motorcycle near the intersection of County Road U and 120th Street in Plum City.
PLUM CITY, WI
Southern Minnesota News

COVID deaths reported in 3 area counties Friday

Deaths in three area counties were reported Friday in the Minnesota Department of Health’s daily COVID-19 update. The deaths came from Blue Earth, Watonwan, and Sibley counties. MDH reports a person in their early 40’s died in Blue Earth County. Watonwan and Sibley counties each reported one death; both fatalities involved someone in their 80’s. The local deaths were part of 15 reported statewide, which brought Minnesota’s coronavirus death toll to 12,664.
BLUE EARTH COUNTY, MN
redlakenationnews.com

Man accused of killing Wisconsin judge dies in hospital

MADISON, Wis. - A man accused of fatally shooting a retired Wisconsin judge and who had a list that included prominent national political figures died in a hospital, a state official said Tuesday. Douglas Uhde, 56, shot former Juneau County Circuit Judge John Roemer in Roemer's home in New Lisbon...
NEW LISBON, WI
Y-105FM

Minnesota Home to One of the Best Gas Station Restaurants in the US

I feel like you don't typically hear about sit-down-style gas station restaurants, but they exist! And one of the best gas station restaurants in the country is right here in Minnesota. I haven't seen too many gas stations with sit-down restaurants. The only one I distinctly remember is the one...

Comments / 0

Community Policy