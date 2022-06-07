ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Software

SEEQC Uses FormFactor's Cryogenic Measurement System to Accelerate Quantum Computing Test Cycles

By Editorial Team
everythingrf.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormFactor, a leading semiconductor test and measurement supplier, has announced that SEEQC, the Digital Quantum Computing company, has deployed FormFactor’s recently announced integrated measurement solution to markedly expedite its quantum computing research and development program. The measurement solution, including the sub-50mK HPD Model 106 Adiabatic Demagnetization Refrigerator (ADR) and the PQ500...

www.everythingrf.com

Comments / 0

Related
Phys.org

Using advanced microscopy to nanoengineer new materials for computing and electronics

Researchers at Oak Ridge National Laboratory and Korea's Sungkyunkwan University are using advanced microscopy to nanoengineer promising materials for computing and electronics in a beyond-Moore era. Historically, computers have become faster and more powerful by Moore's Law, an observation that technology advances as transistor sizes shrink. Today's nanometer-scale transistors are...
ENGINEERING
scitechdaily.com

Mobile Communications Beyond 5G With New “Beam-Steering” Technology

A new beam-steering antenna that increases the efficiency of data transmission, and opens up frequencies for mobile communications that are inaccessible to currently used technologies has been revealed by scientists from the University of Birmingham, UK. In telecommunications, 5G is the fifth-generation technology standard for broadband cellular networks and the...
CELL PHONES
Phys.org

Breakthrough paves way for photonic sensing at the ultimate quantum limit

A Bristol-led team of physicists has found a way to operate mass manufacturable photonic sensors at the quantum limit. This breakthrough paves the way for practical applications such as monitoring greenhouse gases and cancer detection. Sensors are a constant feature of our everyday lives. Although they often go unperceived, sensors...
Vice

Fastest Supercomputer to Ever Exist Breaks the 'Exascale' Barrier

ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. For the first time, a supercomputer has officially broken the exaflop ceiling and become the most powerful computer to ever exist. The Frontier supercomputer at Oak Ridge National Laboratory was able to demonstrate performance of more than...
ENGINEERING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cto#Formfactor#Pq500#Quantum Computing Systems#Sfq
Nature.com

Linking task structure and neural network dynamics

The solutions found by neural networks to solve a task are often inscrutable. We have little insight into why a particular structure emerges in a network. By reverse engineering neural networks from dynamical principles, Dubreuil, Valente et al. show how neural population structure enables computational flexibility. Artificial neural networks can...
COMPUTERS
The Independent

Scientists smash solar cell efficiency record

Researchers have produced a world record in solar cell efficiency using real-world conditions.A team from the US Department of Energy’s National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) used an innovative form of “quantum well” solar cell to achieve 39.5 per cent efficiency.The technology involves stacking hundreds of layers of materials in order to maximise the capture of electrons energised by the Sun’s photons.The quantum well design was used in a type of solar cell known as multi-junction solar cells, which are typically deployed in satellites and space vehicles used on the Mars rover missions.The complexity and cost of building them means they...
SCIENCE
Good News Network

Scientists Discover Breakthrough Method of Making Advanced Electronics With H20

Water is the secret ingredient in a simple way to create key components for solar cells, X-ray detectors and other optoelectronics devices. The next generation of photovoltaics, semiconductors, and LEDs could be made using perovskites—an exciting and versatile nanomaterial with a crystal structure. Perovskites have already shown similar efficiency...
CHEMISTRY
Phys.org

Researchers working to recover rare-earth elements and secure critical materials for clean energy technologies

Researchers at Oak Ridge National Laboratory are using state-of-the-art methods to shed light on chemical separations needed to recover rare-earth elements and secure critical materials for clean energy technologies. Bastnäsite deposits in the United States are rich in rare-earth metals but must be mined and separated from unwanted minerals through...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Software
Ars Technica

Solid-state batteries for EVs move a step closer to production

Solid Power, a Colorado-based battery developer, moved one step closer to producing solid-state batteries for electric vehicles on Monday. The company has completed an automated "EV cell pilot line" with the capacity to make around 15,000 cells per year, which will be used first by Solid Power and then by its OEM partners for testing.
ECONOMY
The Associated Press

Desktop Metal Qualifies Sterling Silver on the Production System, Cementing Additive Manufacturing Leadership in Jewelry Industry

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 6, 2022-- Desktop Metal (NYSE: DM) today announced that 925 sterling silver, a popular precious metal, is now qualified for 3D printing on the Production System™ platform, including both the P-1 and P-50, offering jewelry and luxury goods manufacturers the fastest way to directly 3D print high-quality jewelry, watches, belt buckles, and decorative hardware for handbags.
BUSINESS
Nature.com

Wavelike electronic energy transfer in donor"“acceptor molecular systems through quantum coherence

Quantum-coherent intermolecular energy transfer is believed to play a key role in light harvesting in photosynthesis and photovoltaics. So far, a direct, real-space demonstration of quantum coherence in donor"“acceptor systems has been lacking because of the fragile quantum coherence in lossy molecular systems. Here, we precisely control the separations in well-defined donor"“acceptor model systems and unveil a transition from incoherent to coherent electronic energy transfer. We monitor the fluorescence from the heterodimers with subnanometre resolution through scanning tunnelling microscopy induced luminescence. With decreasing intermolecular distance, the dipole coupling strength increases and two new emission peaks emerge: a low-intensity peak blueshifted from the donor emission, and an intense peak redshifted from the acceptor emission. Spatially resolved spectroscopic images of the redshifted emission exhibit a Ïƒ antibonding-like pattern and thus indicate a delocalized nature of the excitonic state over the whole heterodimer due to the in-phase superposition of molecular excited states. These observations suggest that the exciton can travel coherently through the whole heterodimer as a quantum-mechanical wavepacket. In our model system, the wavelike quantum-coherent transfer channel is three times more efficient than the incoherent channel.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

Quantum-enhanced radiometry via approximate quantum error correction

Quantum sensing based on exotic quantum states is appealing for practical metrology applications and fundamental studies. However, these quantum states are vulnerable to noise and the resulting quantum enhancement is weakened in practice. Here, we experimentally demonstrate a quantum-enhanced sensing scheme with a bosonic probe, by exploring the large Hilbert space of the bosonic mode and developing both the approximate quantum error correction and the quantum jump tracking approaches. In a practical radiometry scenario, we attain a 5.3"‰dB enhancement of sensitivity, which reaches 9.1"‰Ã—"‰10âˆ’4"‰Hzâˆ’1/2 when measuring the excitation population of a receiver mode. Our results demonstrate the potential of quantum sensing with near-term quantum technologies, not only shedding new light on the quantum advantage of sensing, but also stimulating further efforts on bosonic quantum technologies.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

Flexible all-perovskite tandem solar cells approaching 25% efficiency with molecule-bridged hole-selective contact

Lightweight flexible perovskite solar cells are promising for building integrated photovoltaics, wearable electronics, portable energy systems and aerospace applications. However, their highest certified efficiency of 19.9% lags behind their rigid counterparts (highest 25.7%), mainly due to defective interfaces at charge-selective contacts with perovskites on top. Here we use a mixture of two hole-selective molecules based on carbazole cores and phosphonic acid anchoring groups to form a self-assembled monolayer and bridge perovskite with a low temperature-processed NiO nanocrystal film. The hole-selective contact mitigates interfacial recombination and facilitates hole extraction. We show flexible all-perovskite tandem solar cells with an efficiency of 24.7% (certified 24.4%), outperforming all types of flexible thin-film solar cell. We also report 23.5% efficiency for larger device areas of 1.05"‰cm2. The molecule-bridged interfaces enable significant bending durability of flexible all-perovskite tandem solar cells that retain their initial performance after 10,000 cycles of bending at a radius of 15"‰mm.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Nature.com

Deciphering quantum fingerprints in electric conductance

When the electric conductance of a nano-sized metal is measured at low temperatures, it often exhibits complex but reproducible patterns as a function of external magnetic fields called quantum fingerprints in electric conductance. Such complex patterns are due to quantum"“mechanical interference of conduction electrons; when thermal disturbance is feeble and coherence of the electrons extends all over the sample, the quantum interference pattern reflects microscopic structures, such as crystalline defects and the shape of the sample, giving rise to complicated interference. Although the interference pattern carries such microscopic information, it looks so random that it has not been analysed. Here we show that machine learning allows us to decipher quantum fingerprints; fingerprint patterns in magneto-conductance are shown to be transcribed into spatial images of electron wave function intensities (WIs) in a sample by using generative machine learning. The output WIs reveal quantum interference states of conduction electrons, as well as sample shapes. The present result augments the human ability to identify quantum states, and it should allow microscopy of quantum nanostructures in materials by making use of quantum fingerprints.
PHYSICS
The Associated Press

Vizgen Showcases Expansion of MERSCOPE™ In Situ Single-Cell Spatial Genomics Platform Capabilities at AGBT

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 6, 2022-- Vizgen, the life science company dedicated to improving human health by visualizing single-cell spatial genomics information, today announced an expansion of its product roadmap and the availability of the Formalin-Fixed Paraffin-Embedded (FFPE) Human Immuno-oncology data release. Vizgen’s product updates will expand sample input flexibility, propel new applications, and empower greater data insights. These updates demonstrate the company’s continued commitment to exposing the research community to the power of spatial genomics. The updates will be presented as oral and poster presentations at the Advances in Genome Biology and Technology (AGBT) 2022 General Meeting, occurring June 6-9, 2022.
ECONOMY
TechCrunch

US battery production enters new era as Solid Power’s pilot production line debuts

The new facility, unlike the company’s previous pre-pilot line, will be “highly inflexible,” said Doug Campbell, Solid Power’s CEO. In the battery world, an inflexible pilot line is a good thing — it means that the company is honing its production skills with an eye toward commercialization. Mass production, after all, relies on repeatedly performing a sequence of refined steps over and over again without any surprises.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Phys.org

Electron-phonon coupling-assisted universal red luminescence of o-phenylenediamine-based carbon dots

Carbon dots (CDs) are new carbon-based photoluminescence (PL) nanomaterials with a core-shell motif. Due to their fascinating advantages, such as chemical inertness, high quantum yields (QYs), high water solubility, thermal stability, and excellent biocompatibility, CDs have attracted extensive attention in various research applications, such as cancer diagnosis, phototherapy, and optoelectronic devices. However, the underlying PL phenomena of CDs remain a mystery due to the polydispersity of the products and the difficulty in ascertaining their atomic structures.
CHEMISTRY
US News and World Report

Solid Power Aims to Ship First Solid-State Battery Cells by Year-End to BMW, Ford

(Reuters) - Solid Power, a developer of solid-state batteries for electric vehicles, aims to begin shipping pre-production battery cells by year-end for validation testing by partners BMW and Ford Motor, the company said on Monday. In an interview, Doug Campbell, Solid Power’s chief executive and co-founder, said the Colorado company...
COLORADO STATE
Nature.com

Transient dynamics of a single molecular transistor in the presence of local electron"“phonon and electron"“electron interactions and quantum dissipation

We consider a single molecular transistor in which a quantum dot with local electron"“electron and electron"“phonon interactions is coupled to two metallic leads, one of which acts like a source and the other like a drain. The system is modeled by the Anderson-Holstein (AH) model. The quantum dot is mounted on a substrate that acts as a heat bath. Its phonons interact with the quantum dot phonons by the Caldeira"“Leggett interaction giving rise to dissipation in the dynamics of the quantum dot system. A simple canonical transformation exactly treats the interaction of the quantum dot phonons with the substrate phonons. The electron"“phonon interaction of the quantum dot is eliminated by the celebrated Lang-Firsov transformation. The time-dependent current is finally calculated by the Keldysh Green function technique with various types of bias. The transient-time phase diagram is analysed as a function of the system parameters to explore regions that can be used for fast switching in devices like nanomolecular switches.

Comments / 0

Community Policy