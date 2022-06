Applications for frontline worker pay in Minnesota opened today. This pay allows eligible people to earn back what they put forward during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Frontline Worker Pay includes $500 million in hero checks to qualifying frontline workers. Those eligible for the pay can include those in the healthcare field, child care, education, customer service, and public transit. Workers are required to have worked 120 hours between March 15, 2020 and June 30, 2021, not having to been able to telecommunicate and worked in close proximity with other people, met a set income minimum, and have not received any unemployment benefit payments for more than 20 consecutive weeks from March 15, 2020 to June 26, 2021.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 14 HOURS AGO