PlayStation and Naughty Dog have now finally revealed the much-speculated remake of the original The Last of Us, which is formally going to be titled The Last of Us Part 1. Reports began circling last year that developer Naughty Dog was currently in the process of remaking the original The Last of Us for PlayStation 5. While this news confused some fans considering that the first game in the franchise isn't even ten years old, Naughty Dog itself opted to confirm today that the game will be returning on PS5 this September.

1 HOUR AGO