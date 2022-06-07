ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tina Kunakey, 25, displays her incredible figure in a green gown as she joins dapper husband Vincent Cassel, 55, at a Bvlgari event in Paris

By Geraint Llewellyn For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Tina Kunakey and her husband Vincent Cassel cut stylish figures on Monday as they attended the swanky Bvlgari: Eden the Garden of Wonders event in Paris.

The actor, 55, and the model, 25, beamed for the cameras before taking their seat at the star-studded party.

Tina looked ravishing in a fashion forward green gown with a cut out at the waist that flashed a glimpse of her toned midriff.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XzWl1_0g2gXUPt00
Gorgeous: Tina Kunakey, 25, flaunted her incredible figure in a green gown as she joined dapper husband Vincent Cassel, 55, at a Bulgari event in Paris on Monday

With ruching at the sleeves and waist, the dress was belted to extenuate the stars hourglass figure.

The statuesque stunner, who has been married to the actor for four years, wore her hair sleeked back from beautiful face as she opted for a glamourous palette of make-up.

The model accessorised the gorgeous look with a statement jewelled necklace as well as matching earrings and a striking cocktail ring.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29WuCh_0g2gXUPt00
Stylish: With ruching at the sleeves and waist, the dress was belted to extenuate the stars hourglass figure
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QP1my_0g2gXUPt00
Man and wife: The statuesque stunner, who has been married to the actor for four years, wore her hair sleeked back from beautiful face as she opted for a glamourous palette of make-up
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ht6ah_0g2gXUPt00
Smart: French actor Vincent looked smart in a black tuxedo which he wore with a crisp white shirt open at the neck
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UpxZX_0g2gXUPt00

French actor Vincent looked smart in a black tuxedo which he wore with a crisp white shirt open at the neck.

Sporting an unshaven complexion the star wore his salt and pepper hair in a simple style as he shielded his eye behind sunglasses.

The event was held by the designer brand to unveil their new Eden The Garden of Wonders High Jewellery collection.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4S5dhy_0g2gXUPt00
Night out: The couple appeared in high spirits as they posed for the cameras 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fmEJD_0g2gXUPt00
Cool dude: Sporting an unshaven complexion the star wore his salt and pepper hair in a simple style as he shielded his eye behind sunglasses
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EbwC7_0g2gXUPt00
Friends in high places: The couple posed with the luxury jeweller's Creative director Lucia Silvestri (centre)

The couple posed with the luxury jeweller's Creative director Lucia Silvestri before enjoying a glimpse of the new collection.

Vincent and Tina married in a private ceremony at the city hall in Bidart, south-west France, in August 2018.

They were first linked back in July 2016 when Tina, then 19, shared a social media snap of herself cuddling up to the then 49-year-old actor while smoking a cigarette.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WBiHt_0g2gXUPt00
Wedding bells: Vincent and Tina married in a private ceremony at the city hall in Bidart, south-west France, in August 2018
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ycWUD_0g2gXUPt00
Previously, he was married Italian actress Monica Bellucci, 56, for 14 years, after first meeting on the set of their 1996 film The Apartment

Previously, he was married Italian actress Monica Bellucci, 56, for 14 years, after first meeting on the set of their 1996 film The Apartment.

The couple welcomed their daughter Amazonie in April 2019, less than a year after their fairytale wedding.

Vincent also shares daughters Deva, 16, and Léonie, 10 with his ex-wife Monica Bellucci.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nk4OO_0g2gXUPt00
Age gap: They were first linked back in July 2016 when Tina, then 19, shared a social media snap of herself cuddling up to the then 49-year-old actor while smoking a cigarette

Comments / 8

