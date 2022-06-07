Tom Sturridge stars as Morpheus in trippy trailer for highly anticipated Netflix series The Sandman

Tom Sturridge starred in a trippy trailer released by Netflix on Monday for the highly anticipated series The Sandman.

The 36-year-old English actor portrays main character Morpheus, aka Dream, in the series based on the comic books by English author Neil Gaiman, 61.

The trailer opened with Morpheus standing along in a barren landscape with a voiceover saying, 'I'm the King of Dreams, ruler of the nightmare realm.'

Dream is then shown breaking free from captivity and returning to his realm that has fallen into decay.

'The dreams and nightmares no longer seem to recognize their master,' Morpheus said. 'I will remind them.'

The trailer also showed Gwendoline Christie, 43, as ruler of hell Lucier, Jenna Coleman, 36, as occult detective Johanna Constantine, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, 35, as Dream's sister Death and Boyd Holbrook, 40, as living nightmare and main antagonist The Corinthian.

Netlix also annouced that The Sandman will premiere on August 5.

The streaming service described The Sandman as 'a rich blend of modern myth and dark fantasy in which contemporary fiction, historical drama and legend are seamlessly interwoven, The Sandman follows the people and places affected by Morpheus, the Dream King, as he mends the cosmic — and human — mistakes he's made during his vast existence.'

Netflix also announced that Star Wars star Mark Hamill, 70, will voice the character of Merv Pumpkinhead.

The Sandman series by Neil was published by DC Comics with the original series running for 75 issues from January 1989 to March 1996.

The critically acclaimed work was one of the first few graphic novels ever to be on The New York Times Best Seller list, along with Maus, The Dark Knight Returns and Watchmen. The Sandman is widely regarded as one of the greatest graphic novels of all time.

Film and TV adaptations had been in development over the years until Netflix seized control in June 2019 with a production deal.

The Sandman star Tom has nine-year-old daughter Marlowe with ex-girlfriend Sienna Miller, 40.