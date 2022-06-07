ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rapid City, SD

Round one of Class “B” girls and boys golf

By Ben Burns
KEVN
 2 days ago

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -This year's Class "B" boys and girls state golf...

www.blackhillsfox.com

KEVN

Round one of “AA” and “A” girls state golf

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Top golfers hit the course for round of their state tournaments on Monday. St. Thomas More’s Rylan Horning is in second place after the first 18 holes. Stevens is 4th as a team and the Raiders Tanna Phares is 4th individually.
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

Final day of state golf tournaments

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Top high school golfers got out the clubs for the final day of their state tournaments on Tuesday. The Bison girls won the class “B” team championship. The Wall boys finished 3rd.
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND

State Golf Results – Day 1

The Class 'AA', 'A' and 'B' girls state golf tournaments began on Monday, June 6. The Class 'B' boys state meet also got underway. Here's a look at the leaderboards:
KEVN

Hunter Widvey crowned Miss South Dakota 2022

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Hunter Widvey, a Rapid City resident, won Miss South Dakota 2022. Widvey was crowned Saturday night at South Dakota State University in Brookings and was awarded scholarship of $8,000 for the winning the competition. She also received a STEM scholarship ($750) and became the 75th young woman to hold the title.
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

Base Conducting Field Training Exercise at Ellsworth

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Members of the 28th Security Forces Squadron will be participating in an air base defense operations field training exercise June 7-9 on Ellsworth. During the exercise, residents on or near the installation may hear gunfire and explosions, and may see smoke during different portions of the exercise.
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

1972 flood survivor Pat Beaudette remembers a night of terror

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Pat Beaudette was born and raised in Rapid City, South Dakota. He lived through the 1972 flood. He and his family lived in the first residential neighborhood below Canyon Lake Dam. On June 9, 192, 18 year old Pat was home from college. “And on...
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Human-caused fire; dumped carp; Volga graffiti

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Thursday, June 9. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Officials say a fire at an abandoned building in Meade County may have been intentionally set. Authorities in Brookings County are...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Golf
Sports
kotatv.com

1972 flood survivor speaks about the horrific night

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Clark Sorenson was 14 years old on June 9, 1972. He and his family lived on West Franklin Drive near Canyon Lake on the south side of Jackson Blvd. in Rapid City, South Dakota. He remembers living by Rapid Creek as being the best place...
Black Hills Pioneer

West wins Meade County Sheriff

STURGIS — In the primary race for Meade County’s top law enforcement officer, Pat West emerged the victor over incumbent Ron Merwin by less than 300 votes, winning 2,719 to Merwin’s 2,463. “I guess the people spoke,” Merwin said of the outcome. “I guess I wish him...
KEVN

Despite Rapid City rainfall water restrictions remain in effect

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Even with our recent rainfall, Rapid City water conservation measures remain in effect. As of the first of this month, watering is forbidden between 9:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. Outside of those hours, odd numbered addresses are allowed to water on odd-numbered calendar days and...
RAPID CITY, SD
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Bennett, Butte, Custer, Fall River, Jackson, Lawrence, Meade by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-06 14:20:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-06 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bennett; Butte; Custer; Fall River; Jackson; Lawrence; Meade; Mellette; Oglala Lakota; Pennington; Todd SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 314 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM MDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS SD . SOUTH DAKOTA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BENNETT BUTTE CUSTER FALL RIVER JACKSON LAWRENCE MEADE MELLETTE OGLALA LAKOTA PENNINGTON TODD
BENNETT COUNTY, SD
Black Hills Pioneer

Remembering the Rapid City Flood: Survivors of ‘72 flood share their stories

RAPID CITY — Nurse Sharon Weber worked by the light of flashlights, candles and lanterns; Warren Nelson saved a family; and Robbie Corner recalls the screams of people riding out the flood on their rooftops. Those are just a few of the stories featured in a new book commemorating...
newscenter1.tv

North Haines Volunteer Fire Department responds abandoned community hall fire

RAPID CITY, S.D. – The North Haines Volunteer Fire Department was called to a structure fire Tuesday night at 9:37 p.m. in rural Meade County. Upon arrival fire crews found an engulfed abandoned building that used to serve as an old community hall on the corner of 218th Street and Coyote Ave. Since the building had been abandoned fire crews decided to let the fire continue burning and protect the pasture and grasslands surrounding the building.
newscenter1.tv

Construction on Vanocker Canyon Road to begin in Sturgis

STURGIS, S.D. — Construction is set to begin on a shared use path in Sturgis. Work will begin Wednesday on the new path on Vanocker Canyon Road. The project will include installing a curb and gutter along the west side of the road and south of Otter Road. The...

