Round one of Class “B” girls and boys golf

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Top golfers hit the course for round of their state tournaments on Monday. St. Thomas More’s Rylan Horning is in second place after the first 18 holes. Stevens is 4th as a team and the Raiders Tanna Phares is 4th individually.
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Top high school golfers got out the clubs for the final day of their state tournaments on Tuesday. The Bison girls won the class “B” team championship. The Wall boys finished 3rd.
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The Sturgis legion baseball team is focused on delivering a strong season this summer. After spending a year in college R.J. Andrzjewski is back to play another season with the Titans.
UPDATE: June 9, 2022 - Quiet Riot and Judd Hoos just announced!. The planning and prep for the Buffalo Chip - Best Party Anywhere - is in full swing for 2022! Here's the concert lineup...so far with more updates and announcements soon:. Friday, August 5: Judd Hoos / Quiet Riot.
BUFFALO — High school rodeo athletes from Spearfish, Belle Fourche, Newell, and the surrounding area competed at the Northwest Regional event that ended Sunday in Buffalo. The first go-round occurred on Saturday, with the second go-round on Sunday. Athletes receive 10 points for winning an event during a go-round,...
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Hunter Widvey, a Rapid City resident, won Miss South Dakota 2022. Widvey was crowned Saturday night at South Dakota State University in Brookings and was awarded scholarship of $8,000 for the winning the competition. She also received a STEM scholarship ($750) and became the 75th young woman to hold the title.
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Members of the 28th Security Forces Squadron will be participating in an air base defense operations field training exercise June 7-9 on Ellsworth. During the exercise, residents on or near the installation may hear gunfire and explosions, and may see smoke during different portions of the exercise.
The attached audio above is from SDPB's daily public-affairs show, In the Moment, with Lori Walsh. This week marks the 50th year since the Black Hills Flood took more than 230 lives. While most of the lives lost were in Rapid City, the flood also impacted nearby Black Hills towns,...
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Pat Beaudette was born and raised in Rapid City, South Dakota. He lived through the 1972 flood. He and his family lived in the first residential neighborhood below Canyon Lake Dam. On June 9, 192, 18 year old Pat was home from college. “And on...
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Thursday, June 9. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Officials say a fire at an abandoned building in Meade County may have been intentionally set. Authorities in Brookings County are...
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Clark Sorenson was 14 years old on June 9, 1972. He and his family lived on West Franklin Drive near Canyon Lake on the south side of Jackson Blvd. in Rapid City, South Dakota. He remembers living by Rapid Creek as being the best place...
STURGIS — In the primary race for Meade County’s top law enforcement officer, Pat West emerged the victor over incumbent Ron Merwin by less than 300 votes, winning 2,719 to Merwin’s 2,463. “I guess the people spoke,” Merwin said of the outcome. “I guess I wish him...
RAPID CITY, S.D. — Theresa Caputo from TLC’s “Long Island Medium” will be appearing at The Monument for her show “Theresa Caputo Live! The Experience” September 24. Tickets will go on sale June 17 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased online, at The...
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Even with our recent rainfall, Rapid City water conservation measures remain in effect. As of the first of this month, watering is forbidden between 9:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. Outside of those hours, odd numbered addresses are allowed to water on odd-numbered calendar days and...
Effective: 2022-06-06 14:20:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-06 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bennett; Butte; Custer; Fall River; Jackson; Lawrence; Meade; Mellette; Oglala Lakota; Pennington; Todd SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 314 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM MDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS SD . SOUTH DAKOTA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BENNETT BUTTE CUSTER FALL RIVER JACKSON LAWRENCE MEADE MELLETTE OGLALA LAKOTA PENNINGTON TODD
RAPID CITY — Nurse Sharon Weber worked by the light of flashlights, candles and lanterns; Warren Nelson saved a family; and Robbie Corner recalls the screams of people riding out the flood on their rooftops. Those are just a few of the stories featured in a new book commemorating...
RAPID CITY, S.D. – The North Haines Volunteer Fire Department was called to a structure fire Tuesday night at 9:37 p.m. in rural Meade County. Upon arrival fire crews found an engulfed abandoned building that used to serve as an old community hall on the corner of 218th Street and Coyote Ave. Since the building had been abandoned fire crews decided to let the fire continue burning and protect the pasture and grasslands surrounding the building.
STURGIS, S.D. — Construction is set to begin on a shared use path in Sturgis. Work will begin Wednesday on the new path on Vanocker Canyon Road. The project will include installing a curb and gutter along the west side of the road and south of Otter Road. The...
