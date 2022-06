U.S. voters are more likely than in any previous election year to name abortion as a key factor heading into the midterms, a new Gallup poll found. The survey, based on May 2-22 polling, comes as the Supreme Court appears poised to overturn Roe v. Wade, the landmark ruling that guaranteed a right to an abortion, in a matter of weeks. In 2022, 27% of registered voters say that in order to receive their vote, a candidate must share their views on abortion, up from 24% in 2020. And 54% name abortion as one of many important factors in their vote, marking a new high.

