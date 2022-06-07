Oklahoma, Texas to meet in Women's College World Series Finals

The Oklahoma Sooners and Texas Longhorns softball teams will bring the Red River Rivalry to the Women's College World Series Final.

No. 1 ranked Oklahoma earned its spot Monday by beating the UCLA Bruins. Earlier in the day, UCLA forced an elimination game by handing the Sooners their third loss of the season, but Oklahoma rebounded to beat the Bruins, 15-0, in the back half of a doubleheader, ending the latter game in five innings due to a mercy rule.

Sooners slugger Jocelyn Alo led the way with two home runs and seven RBI in the second game, bringing her career homer total to 120. No other player in NCAA Division I history has even reached 100 career home runs.

Texas earned its spot later Monday by beating No. 7 Oklahoma State in back-to-back games. Texas forced the doubleheader by winning 5-0 in the first meeting of the night and came back from a 5-0 deficit in the second. The Longhorns took the lead in the top of the fifth inning when a pair of Oklahoma State mistakes turned a single into a trip around the bases for Bella Dayton that scored three runs.