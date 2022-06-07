ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Oklahoma, Texas to meet in Women's College World Series Finals

By Adam Stites
 2 days ago
The Oklahoma Sooners and Texas Longhorns softball teams will bring the Red River Rivalry to the Women's College World Series Final.

No. 1 ranked Oklahoma earned its spot Monday by beating the UCLA Bruins. Earlier in the day, UCLA forced an elimination game by handing the Sooners their third loss of the season, but Oklahoma rebounded to beat the Bruins, 15-0, in the back half of a doubleheader, ending the latter game in five innings due to a mercy rule.

Sooners slugger Jocelyn Alo led the way with two home runs and seven RBI in the second game, bringing her career homer total to 120. No other player in NCAA Division I history has even reached 100 career home runs.

Texas earned its spot later Monday by beating No. 7 Oklahoma State in back-to-back games. Texas forced the doubleheader by winning 5-0 in the first meeting of the night and came back from a 5-0 deficit in the second. The Longhorns took the lead in the top of the fifth inning when a pair of Oklahoma State mistakes turned a single into a trip around the bases for Bella Dayton that scored three runs.

All-Big 12 WCWS Championship for First Time in History

For the first time in Women's College World Series history, both teams in the championship series will be from the Big 12 conference. The Oklahoma Sooners needed two games to do so, but they eliminated the final non-Big 12 team left in national title contention for 2022 with a 15-0 win over No. 5 UCLA on Monday afternoon. Now the Sooners, favorites to win the title from day one of the 2022 season, await one of their bitter rivals from the Big 12.
Axios

Oklahoma enters college softball finals as America's most dominant team

Defending champion Oklahoma (57-3) is two wins away from completing the greatest season in NCAA softball history. ICYMI: The top-ranked Sooners entered Monday needing one win over No. 5 UCLA in the Women's College World Series semifinals, while the Bruins needed to win twice due to the double-elimination format. Shockingly,...
FanSided

Oklahoma football spotlight: Freshman DB Jayden Rowe

With a 22-member 2022 recruiting class and 13 additional players picked up from the transfer portal, almost one-third of the Oklahoma football roster for the coming season is made up of newcomers. Periodically into the summer months, we will be introducing you to these new faces. Today we introduce incoming...
kion546.com

Texas rallies past Oklahoma State, advances to WCWS finals

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Courtney Day hit a three-run homer for the second straight game as Texas rallied from a five-run deficit to stun Oklahoma State 6-5 and advance to the Women's College World Series finals. Texas will play its biggest rival — No. 1 seed and defending national champion Oklahoma — in a best-of-three championship series starting Wednesday. In this version of the Red River Rivalry, Oklahoma will seek its sixth national title while Texas tries for its first. The Longhorns blanked the Cowgirls 5-0 in the first game of Monday night's doubleheader. Texas needed to win two games in the double-elimination format to advance to the finals, while Oklahoma State only needed one victory.
