Avalanche win in overtime of Game 4 to sweep Oilers, reach Stanley Cup Final

By Adam Stites
 2 days ago
After a review, officials determined Lehkonen's stick was not above his shoulders when he knocked the puck down to himself in front of Oilers goaltender Mike Smith.

Just one goal was scored in the first 27 minutes Monday before a high-scoring shootout broke out in the second and third periods. Edmonton scored three straight in the second period to take a 3-1 lead. The Avalanche responded by outscoring the Oilers, 4-2, in the third period to force overtime.

Colorado's Cale Makar scored the team's first goal of the game and assisted on four of the Avalanche's next five goals, including the overtime winner. Makar became the first defenseman since 1994 to record five points in a playoff game. Oilers star Connor McDavid scored one goal and recorded two assists in the loss.

The Avalanche finished the season with the best record in the Western Conference and are now 12-2 in the playoffs. Colorado will face either the New York Rangers or Tampa Bay Lighting in the Stanley Cup Final. The Rangers currently lead the Eastern Conference Final, 2-1.

