Elizabethton, TN

River Riders erase early 4-run deficit to defeat Doughboys

By Contributed Content
elizabethton.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Elizabethton River Riders (4-1) scored seven unanswered runs on Monday night to come back and defeat the Johnson City Doughboys (0-5) by a final score of 7-4. Appalachian League Player of the Week, catcher Owen Carapellotti, went 3-for-4 with a run scored in the victory. The win allowed...

www.elizabethton.com

elizabethton.com

ETSU students partner with Steele Creek Park

JOHNSON CITY — Before even arriving at Bristol’s Steele Creek Park, a recreation area spanning more than 2,220 acres of fields and forests, you can compile an impressive list of facts, figures and observations. You’ll notice that the park is home to over 200 species of birds, over...
BRISTOL, TN
elizabethton.com

Cities stripped of minor league baseball are finding ways forward

This is the second summer that minor league baseball is not being played in Elizabethton. Last season Major League Baseball abandoned many small towns such as Elizabethton, Greeneville, Johnson City, and Kingsport, which were members of the Appalachian League. But not to be denied a summer of baseball, an alternate...
ELIZABETHTON, TN
elizabethton.com

2022 Roan Groan… Riders battle to the top of the Roan as part of Carter County Omnium

The Carter County Omnium got underway Saturday morning with the road race portion of the Omnium better known as the Roan Groan. This points stage race combines a major climbing road race with a short time trial and a criterium (closed-circuit race). For participants, it has honed their form so the next year they have competed in the Tour de France and the Tour of California, or become National Champions.
CARTER COUNTY, TN
elizabethton.com

Hubbard pedals way to top spot in 2022 Carter County Omnium

After three grueling days of bike racing, Morgan Hill, California resident Miles Hubbard came away with the top finish in the Pro 1/2 category of the 2022 Carter County Omnium. The Omnium consisted of the Roan Groan, a race from Cat Island in Elizabethton to the top of the Roan;...
CARTER COUNTY, TN
elizabethton.com

Charles Ray Morton

Charles Ray Morton, 72, of Elizabethton, Tenn., went home to be with his Lord on Monday, June 6, 2022, at Johnson City Medical Center. Charles was born January 5, 1950 in Elizabethton to the late Henry Morton and Irene (Cornett) Morton Nave. In addition to his parents, Charles was preceded in death by four sisters, Marion Hulse, Louise Ingram, Monnie Williams and Charlotte Street, and two brothers, Cecil Morton and Leonard Morton.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
elizabethton.com

Carolyn Rose (Burrell) Pless

Carolyn Rose (Burrell) Pless, 92, of Elizabethton, Tenn., passed away Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at Ivy Hall Nursing Home in Elizabethton. Carolyn was born in Elizabethton on April 16, 1930 to the late Earl Lee and Pauline (Ferguson) Burrell. In addition to her parents, Carolyn was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Herman Pless, and her daughter, Marilynn (Pless) Barker. Carolyn graduated from Elizabethton High School and received her Bachelor’s Degree in Education from East Tennessee State University. Carolyn was employed through the Elizabethton City School System and retired from Harold McCormick Elementary School after 30 years of service. She was a member of First Christian Church of Elizabethton and loved gardening, reading, and keeping her house “guest ready.”
ELIZABETHTON, TN
elizabethton.com

Onnie Jemema Lowe Ensor

2 Timothy: 4-7: “I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith.”. Onnie Jemema Lowe Ensor, 87, Elizabethton, went home to be with her Lord, Saturday, June 4, 2022, at Ivy Hall Nursing Home. She was born March 5, 1935 in Carter County to the late Steve and Belle Grindstaff Lowe.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
elizabethton.com

Community Calendar

The Green Pastures Group of Alcoholics Anonymous will meet at 8 p.m. at 413 East Elk Ave., Elizabethton. Narcotics Anonymous will meet at 12:15 p.m. at 210 South Hills Drive, Elizabethton. Al-Anon “Free To Be Me” will meet at 6 p.m. at 413 E. Elk Ave., Elizabethton. “New...
ELIZABETHTON, TN
elizabethton.com

East TN Antique Engine Assoc. presents 51st Annual Crank-Up

The East Tennessee Antique Engine Association presents the 51st Annual East Tennessee Crank-Up June 9, 10 and 11, at 2045 Sciota Road, Elizabethton, South of Johnson City. Featured will be “Samwich Engines” along with rare, seldem-seen engines, some tractors, working displays, a country store, homemade ice cream, popcorn and other concessions.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
elizabethton.com

Colonel James D. Chandler

Colonel James D. Chandler (U.S. Army Retired), 89, of Elizabethton, Tenn., went to be with his Savior, Jesus, on Saturday, May 28, 2022 at Hermitage Healthcare Center. James was born June 13, 1932, in Jenkins, Ky., to parents, Paul and Myrtle Blizzard Chandler. After graduating from Jenkins High School, James won an appointment to the United States Military Academy at West Point, N.Y., and graduated Class of 1954. A highlight after graduating from West Point was becoming a U.S. Army Ranger and earning his Airborne wings. His military career would lead him far from the hills of Kentucky. He was commissioned as a 2nd Lieutenant in the 11th Airborne Division Corps of Engineers stationed in both Frankfurt and Munich, Germany (1955-1958). He received a Master’s of Civil Engineering from Texas A&M. He also spent time in Minot, N.D., surveying Minuteman ICBM silos (1961-1962).
ELIZABETHTON, TN
elizabethton.com

Visit Roan Mountain

At Roan Mountain, we house, care for, and educate the public on a variety of native animals. We work under an educational permit from TWRA. Currently, we care for three birds of prey and several snakes! As you can imagine, caring for these animals is costly, as their food and health care are a specialty!
ROAN MOUNTAIN, TN
elizabethton.com

CCRHS recognizes Distinguished Alumna, Hall of Fame inductees

JOHNSON CITY — The East Tennessee State University College of Clinical and Rehabilitative Health Sciences recognized its 2021 Distinguished Alumna and Hall of Fame inductees on Thursday, May 19. Dr. Tiffany A. Love is the college’s Distinguished Alumna. Love is an internationally known prison reform and social justice activist...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
elizabethton.com

Castle defense celebrates with ribbon cutting

The Elizabethton/Carter County Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon-cutting at 2 p.m. on Tuesday to celebrate Castle Defense. Castle Defense is focused on teaching firearm skills to provide the confidence needed to be prepared for any scenario. Simunition rounds are used to create scenarios that mimic real life as closely as possible to allow students the opportunity to use and hone the skills that are learned in the classroom so that they will be more prepared if the unthinkable happens.
CARTER COUNTY, TN
elizabethton.com

Lakeside Concert Series features The Billy Crawford Band

Winged Deer Park’s Lakeside Concert Series continues its free summer music offerings at the Lakefront Festival Plaza Goulding Amphitheater with The Billy Crawford Band on Thursday, June 9, from 7-9 p.m. The free concerts offer a mix of the area’s top talent at a venue known for its friendly...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
elizabethton.com

Covered Bridge Bluegrass Jamboree set for Saturday at Covered Bridge Park

The Elizabethton Parks and Recreation Department is gearing up for a special Bluegrass event on Saturday at Covered Bridge Park. “As a part of Covered Bridge Jams again this year, we will host a special Bluegrass event on June 11 called “Covered Bridge Bluegrass Jamboree,” said Recreation Manager David Nanney.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
elizabethton.com

June’s downtown First Friday filled with music, good food

The First Friday event for June brought several concert goers out to listen to the country sounds of Preston Benfield and his band. Benfield, who hails from Roan Mountain, sang many crowd favorites of old country-style artists like Meryl Haggard and Hank Williams among others. Those attending enjoyed food from...
CARTER COUNTY, TN
elizabethton.com

McInturff: ‘We have to base this prioritization on which projects help the most people’

The Carter County Health and Welfare Committee on Tuesday prioritized 13 ARP (American Rescue Plan) projects along with nine TDEC (Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation) projects to send to the Financial Management Committee. With the prioritization, the Health and Welfare Committee completed its charge given by the Financial Management...
elizabethton.com

A Life Lived: Jean Stines enjoyed doing for her family

At first glance, Jean Stines was just an ordinary woman. She loved her family, enjoyed shopping, kept a neat home, and cooked a good meal. But, what made her extraordinary was that she had the ability to go above and beyond in most aspects of her life. Jean was a...
BOONE, NC
elizabethton.com

Johnson City man arrested after attempt to steal bicycle

A Johnson City man was arrested after police responded to a report of a burglary in progress. Justin Fair of Sylvan Drive in Johnson City was apprehended by the Johnson City Police after officers responded to 907 Forest Avenue in Johnson City at 12:40 a.m. on Wednesday. Fair was charged...
JOHNSON CITY, TN

