River Riders erase early 4-run deficit to defeat Doughboys

Colonel James D. Chandler (U.S. Army Retired), 89, of Elizabethton, Tenn., went to be with his Savior, Jesus, on Saturday, May 28, 2022 at Hermitage Healthcare Center. James was born June 13, 1932, in Jenkins, Ky., to parents, Paul and Myrtle Blizzard Chandler. After graduating from Jenkins High School, James won an appointment to the United States Military Academy at West Point, N.Y., and graduated Class of 1954. A highlight after graduating from West Point was becoming a U.S. Army Ranger and earning his Airborne wings. His military career would lead him far from the hills of Kentucky. He was commissioned as a 2nd Lieutenant in the 11th Airborne Division Corps of Engineers stationed in both Frankfurt and Munich, Germany (1955-1958). He received a Master’s of Civil Engineering from Texas A&M. He also spent time in Minot, N.D., surveying Minuteman ICBM silos (1961-1962).

ELIZABETHTON, TN ・ 3 DAYS AGO