Nurse played through torn hip flexor during playoffs

BOSTON -- Any way you slice it, Bruce Cassidy got a raw deal.While yes, it's certainly reasonable for the Bruins brass to determine that a new voice is needed in the locker room, it's nevertheless preposterous that the head coach has been axed while the general manager who guided the team into mediocrity not only remains in place but was also the one who fired the head coach and is the one who will lead the search for Cassidy's replacement.The reality is, the Bruins have not had a roster built to contend for championships for quite some time. Under certain...

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO