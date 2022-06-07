ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Nurse played through torn hip flexor during playoffs

By Sean O'Leary
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEdmonton Oilers defenseman Darnell Nurse revealed he played through a torn hip flexor during his club's Western Conference Final run, according to The Athletic's Daniel Nugent-Bowman. The injury occurred in the final week of the regular season. The 27-year-old played...

