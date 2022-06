When it comes to many Android devices on the market, much of what you do will be tied directly to your Google account. For example, you need to stay signed in to access your emails via Gmail, view your saved contacts, and download or update apps from the Play Store. Your Google account is vital to the overall Android smartphone experience, and without it, your device would operate quite differently. With that much information, it can get pretty unwieldy. It's a good idea to know how to wipe all that from your phone. So, why would you want to remove Google from your device, and how exactly can you do it?

