Almost a year after it was initially teased, the 2023 Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid has finally debuted, just as the car market is going bananas for fuel-efficient and hybrid models (while maintaining its attraction to SUVs) as gas prices continue to creep up. Using Toyota's fifth-generation hybrid technology, the new Corolla Cross Hybrid takes the compact Corolla SUV model that was all-new last year, and ups its combined fuel economy from up to 32 mpg to an estimated 37 mpg while delivering significantly more horsepower.

GAS PRICE ・ 8 DAYS AGO