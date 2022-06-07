Annual Town Election - Public Test of Voting Equipment

WESTFIELD — Assistant Attorney General Elizabeth Carnes Flynn sent a determination letter to Russellville Road resident Tammatha Brudzinski on June 6 regarding the Open Meeting Law complaint she filed against the Westfield City Council and Councilor Brent Bean on April 7. The AG’s office declined to review the complaint, but also expressed concern about some of the statements Bean made.
PRINCETON — What the town’s future will look like was the focus of concern for the group of residents who participated in a housing production community workshop May 16. The exercise was planned to address unmet housing needs and demands, as well as view development constraints and opportunities in light of the state Economic Development Bill that calls for multifamily zoning by right.
SPRINGFIELD – City Council President and Ward 5 representative Marcus Williams announced his formal resignation from the council during a May 31 press conference. Williams served four terms on the City Council after being elected in 2015. His victory over incumbent Clodo Conception earned Williams the distinction of becoming the youngest person of color elected to the council. During his term, Williams served as the council’s vice president for two years before becoming president in 2021.
As time dwindles for state lawmakers to establish a transit authority that would become the backbone of East-West commuter rail linking together Eastern and Western Massachusetts, Gov. Charlie Baker said Tuesday he hopes the framework comes together before the commonwealth forfeits its opportunity to capitalize on federal infrastructure dollars. But...
CHICOPEE — Building on last year’s first Pride Festival, this year the Cultural Council will add a parade and more performers and vendors to its event scheduled for Saturday. “The Cultural Council’s goal is for it to get bigger and better every year,” said Johnny Miranda Alomar, a...
Immigration reform and road safety advocates have spent years unsuccessfully pushing Beacon Hill to expand driver's license access to undocumented immigrants and, despite the objection of Gov. Charlie Baker, the policy could become law by the end of Thursday.
"From our data, we can see that the risk of premature death is higher for people living in a county that voted Republican.”. Mortality rates since 2001 have decreased more in Democratic counties than in Republican counties, creating a widening mortality gap, a new study shows. The study, conducted in...
Please make sure to check this week's Reminder for a copy of the 2022-2023 Curbside Trash and Recycling Calendar. You can also find a copy of the calendar below. Please visit the Longmeadow Recycling Pages for additional information!
Two Boy Scouts camps in southeastern Massachusetts are being sold to pay for lawsuit settlements. The Narragansett Council announced in May that its Executive Board decided to sell Camp Cachalot in South Carver, Massachusetts, to the Commonwealth of Massachusetts and to sell Camp Norse in Kingston, Massachusetts, to a separate nonprofit with plans to lease the property. Proceeds from the real estate sales will be part of the council’s $6.45 million contribution to a $2.6 billion sex abuse survivors compensation trust established as a result of a class-action lawsuit against the National Boy Scouts of America.
You'll never believe this one, Berkshire County. Due to a "printer error", you may be one of the over 53,000 people in the Bay State that will need to have their driver's license or ID cards replaced. What the--? It's true. According to the Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles, more...
A condo in Ludlow that sold for $65,000 tops the list of the most affordable real estate sales in Hampden County between May. 29 and Jun. 4. In total, 107 real estate sales were registered in the area during the past week, with an average price of $277,492. The average price per square foot was $191.
WORCESTER, Mass. - Construction on a new municipal park will start in less than a month. According to the City of Worcester, construction of the Coal Mine Brook park will start July 1. The new park will open in a lot between Plantation Street and North Lake Avenue. The end of the parking along North Lake Avenue will be directly across the street from Lake Quinsigamond.
While driving to New Hampshire, a mother and daughter decided to stop at a “lucky store” in Methuen to buy a lottery ticket after two other players won $1 million prizes from tickets sold at the store. The idea proved to be lucky yet again. Brittany Briody of...
Glazed Doughnut Shop in Amherst will serve its last treats this coming Sunday, according to a Facebook post from owners Keren and Nick Rhodes. “After all the challenges of the pandemic over the last two years, we are unable to see a viable path forward,” wrote the owners. “Business never recovered to pre-Covid levels, and the increasing pressure of significant inflation on the costs of our ingredients and supplies means that we can no longer produce high quality doughnuts for a price that we believe people would be willing to pay.”
