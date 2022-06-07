ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longmeadow, MA

Annual Town Election - Public Test of Voting Equipment

longmeadow.org
 2 days ago

A public test of the Image Cast Vote Tabulator equipment will be conducted...

www.longmeadow.org

Comments / 1

Related
MassLive.com

AG’s office finds no violation yet, but warns Westfield councilor on meeting rules

WESTFIELD — Assistant Attorney General Elizabeth Carnes Flynn sent a determination letter to Russellville Road resident Tammatha Brudzinski on June 6 regarding the Open Meeting Law complaint she filed against the Westfield City Council and Councilor Brent Bean on April 7. The AG’s office declined to review the complaint, but also expressed concern about some of the statements Bean made.
WESTFIELD, MA
The Landmark

Princeton looks at housing stock to prepare for state mandate

PRINCETON — What the town’s future will look like was the focus of concern for the group of residents who participated in a housing production community workshop May 16. The exercise was planned to address unmet housing needs and demands, as well as view development constraints and opportunities in light of the state Economic Development Bill that calls for multifamily zoning by right.
PRINCETON, MA
thereminder.com

Springfield City Council President Marcus Williams resigns from office

SPRINGFIELD – City Council President and Ward 5 representative Marcus Williams announced his formal resignation from the council during a May 31 press conference. Williams served four terms on the City Council after being elected in 2015. His victory over incumbent Clodo Conception earned Williams the distinction of becoming the youngest person of color elected to the council. During his term, Williams served as the council’s vice president for two years before becoming president in 2021.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Time is running out on key East-West Rail development as Gov. Charlie Baker hopes Mass. doesn’t lose out on federal funds

As time dwindles for state lawmakers to establish a transit authority that would become the backbone of East-West commuter rail linking together Eastern and Western Massachusetts, Gov. Charlie Baker said Tuesday he hopes the framework comes together before the commonwealth forfeits its opportunity to capitalize on federal infrastructure dollars. But...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Elections
Local
Massachusetts Government
Longmeadow, MA
Government
City
Longmeadow, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#The Community House
longmeadow.org

2022-2023 Trash and Recycling Calendars

Please make sure to check this week's Reminder for a copy of the 2022-2023 Curbside Trash and Recycling Calendar. You can also find a copy of the calendar below. Please visit the Longmeadow Recycling Pages for additional information!
LONGMEADOW, MA
nbcboston.com

Boy Scouts Selling Massachusetts Camps to Pay for Lawsuit Settlements

Two Boy Scouts camps in southeastern Massachusetts are being sold to pay for lawsuit settlements. The Narragansett Council announced in May that its Executive Board decided to sell Camp Cachalot in South Carver, Massachusetts, to the Commonwealth of Massachusetts and to sell Camp Norse in Kingston, Massachusetts, to a separate nonprofit with plans to lease the property. Proceeds from the real estate sales will be part of the council’s $6.45 million contribution to a $2.6 billion sex abuse survivors compensation trust established as a result of a class-action lawsuit against the National Boy Scouts of America.
KINGSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
spectrumnews1.com

Construction on Worcester's new Coal Mine Brook park will begin July 1

WORCESTER, Mass. - Construction on a new municipal park will start in less than a month. According to the City of Worcester, construction of the Coal Mine Brook park will start July 1. The new park will open in a lot between Plantation Street and North Lake Avenue. The end of the parking along North Lake Avenue will be directly across the street from Lake Quinsigamond.
WORCESTER, MA
MassLive.com

Glazed Doughnut Shop in Amherst will close for good Sunday, citing COVID impact, inflation

Glazed Doughnut Shop in Amherst will serve its last treats this coming Sunday, according to a Facebook post from owners Keren and Nick Rhodes. “After all the challenges of the pandemic over the last two years, we are unable to see a viable path forward,” wrote the owners. “Business never recovered to pre-Covid levels, and the increasing pressure of significant inflation on the costs of our ingredients and supplies means that we can no longer produce high quality doughnuts for a price that we believe people would be willing to pay.”
AMHERST, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy