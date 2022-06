In this edition of the Buckeye Weekly Podcast, Tom Orr and Tony Gerdeman project eight Buckeyes on the offensive side of the ball to have breakout seasons this year. Ohio State returns one of the top offenses in the nation with a handful of proven stars already, but they won’t be the only impact players on offense this season. So which new starters are going to shine, which returning starters are going to take the next step into stardom, and which unproven Buckeyes are going to become proven? The fellas run through all of the names ready to explode for the Buckeyes this season.

