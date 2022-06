Shares were mostly higher in Asia on Wednesday after U.S. stocks rallied on heavy buying of technology companies. Advancing Chinese technology shares also pushed Hong Kong sharply higher. Benchmarks likewise rose in other regional markets. Oil prices remained near $120 per barrel. Investors are waiting for more clarity on where interest rates, inflation and economies are heading. Japan's economy contracted at a 0.5% annual rate in the first quarter amid a major outbreak of coronavirus, the Cabinet Office reported. That was smaller than the 1.0% contraction in the preliminary estimate. The latest data showed consumer spending and other private...

