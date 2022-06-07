ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Wacha's shutout keeps Boston on a roll

MLB
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleANAHEIM – At one point, Michael Wacha was a great early-season story for the Red Sox. Now? The veteran righty looks primed to be a story that can extend past the spring and deep into the summer. Wacha (4-1, 1.99 ERA) had a brilliant performance on Monday night...

www.mlb.com

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Joe Maddon’s immediate reaction to being fired by Angels

The Los Angeles Angels made the decision to part ways with Joe Maddon amid the Angels’ woeful stretch of games that has seen them lose 12 in a row. Maddon, who was in the final year of his contract, was let go just 56 games into the 2022 MLB season. Speaking with Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, Maddon revealed he was not expecting to be fired by the club and that the move came as somewhat of a shock to him.
ANAHEIM, CA
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Yankees Announcer's Decision

Longtime New York Yankees radio announcer John Sterling will cut down his travelling schedule during the second half of the season. According to the New York Post's Andrew Marchand, Sterling will skip about 25-30 road games. Although he once called 5,058 consecutive Yankees games for WFAN, the 84-year-old said he needs some extra rest.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ClutchPoints

Joe Maddon’s salty response to Angels losing streak question will raise eyebrows

The Los Angeles Angels have now dropped 12 games in a row following Monday’s defeat at the hands of the Red Sox. The Halos were expected to compete this season and started out the 2022 campaign strong. But they are now under .500 and manager Joe Maddon’s job security is wearing thin. Maddon’s salty response to a fairly basic question after Monday’s loss will raise eyebrows as well.
ANAHEIM, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Anaheim, CA
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
Anaheim, CA
Sports
City
Oakland, CA
Local
California Sports
thecomeback.com

MLB world reacts to Albert Pujols milestone, umpire gaffe

The legendary Albert Pujols continued to work his way up Major League Baseball’s all-time hit list on Tuesday, but not before a hilarious umpire mistake. Leading off the fourth inning for the St. Louis Cardinals, Pujols grounded a 1-2 pitch into left field for a single. It was hit No. 3,320 in the illustrious career of Pujols, moving him past Paul Molitor on the all-time list, alone into ninth place.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FanSided

Yankees release prospect who allegedly stole and sold teammates’ equipment

Yankees release prospect who allegedly stole and sold teammates’ equipment. The New York Yankees have released outfield prospect, Jake Sanford, after news broke of him stealing and selling teammates’ equipment. The 24-year-old outfielder has been released from the Yankees after it was reported that he was stealing his...
MLB
NBC Sports

Bergeron reacts to Bruins firing head coach Bruce Cassidy

Boston Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron has given his first public comments on the firing of head coach Bruce Cassidy. The Bruins announced the decision Monday night. B's general manager Don Sweeney said the team needed a "new voice" and that a search for a new coach will begin immediately. In...
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

Astros’ Dusty Baker gets brutally honest on Joe Maddon, Joe Girardi firings

Joe Girardi became the first manager fired in the 2022 MLB season following his ousting from the Philadelphia Phillies. Shortly after, the Los Angeles Angels pulled the plug on Joe Maddon, ending his tenure with the team in his third season as manager. With the two skippers already out of a job just two months into the season, Astros boss Dusty Baker gave his honest opinion on the decision made by both franchises, indicating he felt Maddon and Girardi deserved a longer leash from their respective clubs, via Audacy Sports.
ANAHEIM, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Cora
Person
Nathan Eovaldi
Person
Chris Sale
Person
Curt Schilling
Person
Michael Wacha
Person
Shohei Ohtani
Person
Christian Vázquez
Person
Nick Pivetta
The Spun

Look: MLB Umpire Made Horrific Strike Call Today

One MLB umpire decided to make a lot of people mad on Thursday afternoon. The home plate umpire was calling balls and strikes for the Dodgers-White Sox game when Dylan Cease threw a perfect pitch over the plate. It was a strike in every strike zone, but the ump thought it was a ball.
MLB
ClutchPoints

3 best options to replace Joe Maddon as Angels manager

The Los Angeles Angels fired manager Joe Maddon amidst a 12-game losing streak that has seen them go from a first-place squad to a playoff afterthought. The Angels must have had some semblance of urgency, as they likely watched the Philadelphia Phillies fire manager Joe Girardi last week amid their own struggles.
ANAHEIM, CA
Yardbarker

Red Sox’ Xander Bogaerts doing ‘OK’ after leaving Tuesday’s win early due to left shoulder tightness

Xander Bogaerts was removed in the ninth inning of the Red Sox’ 6-5 win over the Angels on Tuesday night due to what the team described as left shoulder tightness. As Red Sox Stats pointed out on Twitter, Bogaerts appeared to reach for his left shoulder after he whiffed on a 94 mph slider and struck out against Angels reliever Ryan Tepera in the seventh inning.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Red Sox#Royals#Ohta
ClutchPoints

Astros’ Dusty Baker reveals why he was ‘pissed off’ following ejection vs. Mariners

The three-game series between the Seattle Mariners and the Houston Astros had a fiery start, with both teams emptying their bench in a late-game fracas Monday night. What sparked the scrum was a pitch from Astros reliever Héctor Neris at the top of the ninth that hit Mariners first baseman Ty France in the back. That was clearly unintentional, though, for Houston manager Dusty Baker, who explained after the contest why it was absurd to say that the Astros did that on purpose.
HOUSTON, TX
ClutchPoints

Mookie Betts’ eye-opening admission on time with Red Sox

Mookie Betts is enjoying a stellar season in Los Angeles with the Dodgers. Now in his third season with LA, the former Red Sox star opened up on the trade from Boston via an interview with WEEI.com. In the interview, Betts wanted to make clear that the trade was not a result of him not wanting to be in Boston. The Dodgers star admitted that his tenure with the Red Sox was the “best time of his life.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
theScore

Giants demote struggling Bart, make trade with Phillies for Wynns

The San Francisco Giants optioned former top catching prospect Joey Bart to Triple-A, the club announced Wednesday. Bart slashed .156/.296/.300 with four homers over 36 games for the Giants this season. The 25-year-old was expected to take over for Buster Posey after the star backstop retired during the offseason. The...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Facebook
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Brad Stevens Coaching Rumors

Brad Stevens could be in demand by at least one NBA team this offseason. Quin Snyder resigned as the Utah Jazz head coach on Sunday, ending his eight-year tenure with the organization. Snyder and the Jazz had been in talks for over a month about what the best course of...
BOSTON, MA
FanSided

Tampa Bay Rays refusal to wear Pride logo signals a deeper issue in the MLB

The decision that five Tampa Bay Rays pitchers made in refusing to support Pride Night indicates that true LGBTQ+ support in the MLB has a long way to go. In recent years, the MLB has made strides in publicly supporting the LGBTQ+ community, especially in the month of June. More and more teams are participating in Pride Night, in which teams emblazon their uniforms with rainbow colors.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
markerzone.com

DAVID PASTRNAK'S AGENT COMMENTS ON RUMOURS OF RIFT BETWEEN HIS CLIENT AND BRUINS' GM DON SWEENEY

With the Boston Bruins firing coach Bruce Cassidy this week, rumours have been circulating that some players are unhappy with the way things are going in Beantown. First, Patrice Bergeron flatly denied rumours that he had a hand in Cassidy being fired. Then, Fluto Shinzawa, who covers the Bruins for The Athletic, quoted a source he said was close to star David Pastrnak as saying Pastrnak was unhappy with how general manager Don Sweeney handled the departures of Torey Krug in 2020 and David Krecji in 2021, and would not re-sign with the team in 2022-23 if Sweeney remained. That would leave Boston to decide whether to trade away a core piece of the team or let him walk as a free agent.
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy