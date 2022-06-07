ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Can Elon Musk Walk Away From Twitter Deal?

By Tom Krisher, Matt O'brien
NBC Chicago
NBC Chicago
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleElon Musk on Monday threatened to walk away from his $44 billion bid to buy Twitter, the latest sign that his plan to overhaul the social media platform may really be starting to fray. Lawyers for the Tesla and SpaceX CEO made the threat in a letter to Twitter...

www.nbcchicago.com

Comments / 0

Related
Glamour

Amy Schumer Is Being Blamed For America's Tampon Shortage by the Makers of Tampax

If you're having trouble procuring tampons, blame Amy Schumer, I guess. According to Time Magazine, Procter & Gamble—the makers of Tampax—claimed the comedian is partially at fault for America's current tampon shortage because she…recorded a series of commercials for them? “Retail sales growth has exploded,” spokeswoman Cheri McMaster told Time of the company's sales since the start of the ad campaign in July 2020. McCaster claims demand has been up 7.7% over the past two years, and the company is running its Auburn, Maine Tampax factory 24/7 to meet demand. Per Time, P&G's tampons are all produced in this one factory while its competitor Edgewell Personal Care (which produces Playtex and o.b.) are made in a factory in Dover, Delaware.
RETAIL
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
82K+
Followers
62K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy