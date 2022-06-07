Can Elon Musk Walk Away From Twitter Deal?

If you're having trouble procuring tampons, blame Amy Schumer, I guess. According to Time Magazine, Procter & Gamble—the makers of Tampax—claimed the comedian is partially at fault for America's current tampon shortage because she…recorded a series of commercials for them? “Retail sales growth has exploded,” spokeswoman Cheri McMaster told Time of the company's sales since the start of the ad campaign in July 2020. McCaster claims demand has been up 7.7% over the past two years, and the company is running its Auburn, Maine Tampax factory 24/7 to meet demand. Per Time, P&G's tampons are all produced in this one factory while its competitor Edgewell Personal Care (which produces Playtex and o.b.) are made in a factory in Dover, Delaware.

RETAIL ・ 3 DAYS AGO