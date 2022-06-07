ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

Brendan Fevola, 41, reveals he's lost an impressive 10kg in three weeks as he shapes up ahead of his boxing debut

By Chloe-lee Longhetti
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

He is preparing to make his big boxing debut at the Footy Legends Fight Night later this year.

And Brendan Fevola has revealed he's lost an impressive 10kg ahead of his match after training hard for the fight.

Speaking on his Fifi, Fev and Nick 101.9 radio show, the 41-year-old AFL star said he shed the weight in just three weeks.

'I've lost like 10kg in three weeks and I feel good man,' Brendan said.

'I'm up and about!'

The former Carlton and Brisbane Lions star will take part in the AFL Legends Fight Night in Melbourne later this year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Loulw_0g2gVFvI00
'I feel like a good man': Speaking on his Fifi, Fev and Nick 101.9 radio show, the 41-year-old, far right, said he felt a lot better and is up and about

Last month, he said he plans to emulate Sylvester Stallone's iconic film character, champion boxer Rocky.

'It is going to be full on training and I have to trim down a little bit so I am going to be full like Rocky,' he said.

Brendan added that his fiancée Alex does not want him to fight - but the footballer is tempted by the prize money.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vksRP_0g2gVFvI00
Heading to the ring: The former Carlton and Brisbane Lions star will take part in the AFL Legends Fight Night in Melbourne later this year

'I don't think I should either but geez, I'll tell you what, the purse is nice,' he said, adding that he does not yet know who his opponent will be.

The former athlete admitted that he has no boxing experience - but nonetheless is keen to give it a go.

'I can't fight so this is going to be awesome fun. I've got ages to prepare' he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3irXoB_0g2gVFvI00
Giving it a go: Brendan says his fiancée Alex does not want him to fight - but the footballer is tempted by the prize money

Both Brendan and Collingwood star Dane Swan are set to make their boxing debuts at the AFL Legends Fight Night.

The footy stars have both been linked with a tilt at boxing for the past 12 months and the duo have reportedly agreed to put on the gloves - although they will not face each other.

Promoters are understood to be in the advanced stages of finding opponents for the pair.

Brendan is best remembered for his stint at Carlton but endured a chequered career, while Dane, 38, won the Premiership with Collingwood in 2010 and packs a punch at 185cm and 95kg.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pHhzs_0g2gVFvI00
AFL great: Brendan is best remembered for his stint at Carlton but endured a chequered career. Pictured back in 2006

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

'I'll bring Tyson Fury out of retirement': Legendary promoter Don King, 90, jokes he will make the Gypsy King return to the ring as he praises the unbeaten WBC champion for overcoming his demons

Boxing's most notorious promoter Don King has heaped praise on Tyson Fury and joked that he will bring the Gypsy King out of retirement. Fury hung up his gloves after he stopped Dillian Whyte with a uppercut in the sixth round of their Battle of Britain at Wembley Stadium in April.
COMBAT SPORTS
Daily Mail

Bring on Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua! British heavyweight star Daniel Dubois insists he has recovered from his traumatic defeat by Joe Joyce and wants a shot at the main men... after he's taken care of trash-talking Trevor Bryan in America

Daniel Dubois has exorcised the demons of his retirement against Joe Joyce with a broken eye-socket as he sets out to rebuff those who vilified him for taking a knee one dark London night 18 months ago. That Dynamite Daniel should seek redemption in an unexpected chance to win a...
COMBAT SPORTS
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Conor Benn will make his return to the ring in September, with an announcement on his opponent set to come at the end of the month... as Eddie Hearn says 'The Destroyer' is two fights away from a world title shot

Conor Benn will make his return to the ring in September as 'The Destroyer' looks to continue his march towards a world title shot. The ever-improving 25-year-old extended his record to 21-0 with an emphatic stoppage victory over Chris van Heerden back in April, in what is to date his only bout of 2022.
COMBAT SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sylvester Stallone
Person
Dane Swan
Person
Brendan Fevola
Daily Mail

Saudi-led golf tour is not first time sport stars have defected... Billie Jean King and the 'Original 9' changed face of tennis on $1 contracts, Packer's World Cricket Series was revolutionary - but breakaway Super League was scrapped amid angry backlash

The outrage at the start of the Saudi-backed rebel golf tour has conjured up familiar emotions for fans across a range of sports. For this isn't the first time sport's biggest names have sided with a breakaway division, league or tournament. There are examples that changed the course of history...
NFL
Daily Mail

BUMBLE ON THE TEST: England should have resisted the urge to bowl first and may have bowed to the pressure of inserting New Zealand... but transparency is good - this is cricket, not the secret service!

England endured a frustrating first day in their second Test against New Zealand, with Daryl Mitchell and Tom Blundell building a formidable fifth wicket stand. Their partnership, worth 149 runs, dented the hosts' hopes of building on the momentum from their first showdown, with the tourists poised to build a big score.
SPORTS
Daily Mail

Ange Postecoglou recruits Aussie legend Harry Kewell to help him lead Celtic to back-to-back Scottish premiership titles

Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou has called upon former Socceroos and Premier League star Harry Kewell to join his side's coaching ranks in a bid to retain the Scottish title. Kewell - who excelled for Leeds United, Liverpool and Galatasaray during his legendary career - was sacked last September by Barnet FC after failing to coach the side to victory across seven games.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boxing Gloves#Brisbane Lions#Combat
Daily Mail

From scintillating to sloppy in just four days! Joe Root's costly drop summed up England's failings in the field at the start of the second Test... if they weren't butter-fingered, they were ham-fisted and must be better

The chance came to Joe Root as if in slow motion, low and catchable at first slip. After his heroics at Lord's, he had spoken about repaying Ben Stokes for all he had done during his own time in charge. Now, Stokes was the bowler – and Root seemed certain to return another favour.
SPORTS
Daily Mail

Dina Asher-Smith says she loves running in front of a home crowd and could not pass up the opportunity to compete in this year's Commonwealth Games as she gets set to run in Birmingham

Dina Asher-Smith said she could not pass up the opportunity of competing in a home Commonwealth Games in Birmingham this summer. The British sprinter, 26, will make defending her world 200m crown in the United States next month her main goal this season. But she will compete in Birmingham, where the athletics begins on August 2.
SPORTS
Daily Mail

'It is bonkers, but I love it': Joe Marler discusses the gung-ho style of his club side Harlequins, their play-off semi-final battle with bitter rivals Saracens and impressing England head coach Eddie Jones

Joe Marler could recall the date of his England debut without hesitation, but the significance of it hadn’t occurred to him. The Harlequins prop’s Test career is now into its second decade. ‘It is surreal, now you’ve brought it up,’ he said, when asked by Sportsmail about the...
RUGBY
Daily Mail

'We could easily have bowled them out for 250': England bowling coach Jon Lewis insists Ben Stokes opted for the 'aggressive' approach by choosing to let New Zealand bat first, and claims 'there was threat all day'

England bowling coach Jon Lewis insisted Ben Stokes had taken the aggressive option after choosing to bowl on a day which ended with New Zealand well placed at 318 for four in the second LV= Insurance Test in Nottingham. 'I thought it was an honest day's work,' he said. 'We...
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Mail

TOP SPIN AT THE TEST: New Zealand will target a repeat of their 1999 heroics, when they turned a 1-0 deficit into a series victory... while James Anderson extends his lead at the top of Trent Bridge's Test wicket-taking list

New Zealand have moved into a commanding position in their second Test against England after building up a superb stand for their fifth wicket. The hosts were guilty of several sloppy drops and, despite managing to get the ball to move late on, already find themselves facing a battle against the odds.
SPORTS
Daily Mail

NASSER HUSSAIN: Ben Stokes' brave, bold and attacking approach is fine... as long as the ball is doing something! As a captain, you must change your thinking and he will know there are times he must switch it up

I could understand why Ben Stokes - and stand-in New Zealand captain Tom Latham - both wanted to bowl first in this second Test. Look up and the overhead conditions suggested batting but look down and the pitch had a green tinge to it and Stokes would be aware Trent Bridge can get better and better for batting on the second and third days.
SPORTS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

395K+
Followers
42K+
Post
171M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy