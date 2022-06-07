Severe Weather Statement issued for Buffalo, Kearney, Phelps by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-09 08:31:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-09 09:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Frontier; Hayes A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Frontier and southeastern Hayes Counties through 915 AM CDT At 831 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9 miles southeast of Hayes Center, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Stockville, Quick, Bluegill Haven Campground, Willow View Campground, Freedom, Red Willow Reservoir State Recreation Area and Dancing Leaf Earth Lodge. This includes Highway 83 between mile markers 27 and 41. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

FRONTIER COUNTY, NE ・ 4 HOURS AGO