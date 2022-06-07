ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Travis Barker’s Unique Relationship With Kourtney Kardashian’s 3 Kids Revealed

By Cynthia Cook
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 2 days ago

As Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker continue to enjoy their time as newlyweds, their blended family is growing closer than ever! “Kourtney has gotten so close with his children. She would never want to take the place of their real mom [Shanna Moakler] and she isn’t trying to, but there is nothing that she wouldn’t do for those kids,” a source EXCLUSIVELY shared with HollywoodLife.

“Regarding Travis and her children, they have a unique relationship in that Travis is like a super cool older brother to them, but they don’t look at him as their father,” the source continued. “They love their dad so much, but they understand that their mom is married to Travis now and that he is their stepfather. There is nothing but love in their entire blended family.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Y9WGw_0g2gV1eN00
Reign Disick with Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker at their Italian wedding (BACKGRID).

In addition to working on bringing their families closer than ever, “Kravis,” as their lovingly called, are also looking for a new family home. “They are thinking now of building their own home, which would be really special because they can create a living space together that suits their exact needs, with plenty of rooms for all of their kids to be comfortable and have their own bathrooms,” the insider shared.

Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker's Kids: The Famous Couple & Their Blended Family

“This would be their forever family home. They would also want to have a place where they could have a baseball field for [Kourtney’s youngest son] Reign, 7, as well as other amenities for Travis, such as a complete skate park.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2D6OWR_0g2gV1eN00
Kourtney Kardashian out with Travis Barker and her daughter Penelope Disick (BACKGRID).

In addition to Kourt’s kids, Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, taking to their new step dad, Travis’ children, Alabama Barker, 15, his stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, 23, and son Landon Barker, 18, are also close with Kourt, as she and Travis just celebrated Landon’s graduating high school.

The couple congratulated Landon on his academic accomplishment on Instagram June 5 with the Blink-182 drummer posting two black-and-white photos, one of the father-son duo, and another of just Landon solo, and shared the sweetest message to his eldest child whom he shares with ex Shanna.

“So proud of you @landonasherbarker,” Travis wrote in his caption. “It has been a great pleasure and honor to raise you and I can’t wait to witness all the amazing things you’re going to do and become. Congratulations on graduating, I love you 👨‍🎓🎓.” Kourtney, who officially became Landon’s stepmom when she married Travis in May, commented on her hubby’s post and congratulated her stepson. “I am so proud of you @landonasherbarker !! 🥺🖤😎,” the POOSH founder said.

Comments / 7

Toniann Risi
2d ago

her kid's are not happy, not like they once we're, perhaps there better off with Scott...... She's really slacking when it comes to her kid's it's all about Travis!!...

Reply
2
Related
Footwear News

Travis Barker Removes Kourtney Kardashian’s Garter Belt in Gothic Style at Wedding Party

Click here to read the full article. Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker made things official with a grand wedding ceremony and party over the weekend. Kardashian and her new husband celebrated in Portofino, Italy, on Sunday, including Barker’s children and almost every Kardashian-Jenner. The event was a family affair, with Barker’s daughter Alabama giving fans an inside look at the event on her Instagram story. View this post on Instagram A post shared by ExtraTV (@extratv) Videos taken of the happy couple show Travis kneeling before Kourtney, practicing the age-old tradition of garter removal while she beams at the crowd. Another video...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Travis Barker
Person
Landon Barker
Person
Shanna Moakler
Person
Alabama Barker
Person
Kourtney Kardashian
Footwear News

Kim Kardashian Dances in Hidden Heels at Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker’s Wedding Party With North West

Click here to read the full article. Kim Kardashian and her extensive family celebrate Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian’s wedding on Saturday. The colorful after-party was captured by Kim and her 8-year-old daughter North West on their shared TikTok account. With phone in hand, West recorded her family dancing to music and fooling around while colorful lights and music filled the background. Kim made multiple appearances in the video, waving to her daughter, dancing and smiling. @kimandnorth ♬ We Are Family (1995 Remaster) – Sister Sledge Kardashian wore a black turtleneck jumpsuit underneath a crystal-embellished top and matching shorts....
MUSIC
Page Six

Caitlyn Jenner hangs with Kendall after Kourtney Kardashian wedding snub

Blood is thicker than water. Caitlyn Jenner was spotted spending some quality time with her biological daughter, Kendall Jenner, after her former stepdaughter, Kourtney Kardashian, did not invite her to her lavish Italian wedding. The “I Am Cait” alum, 72, and supermodel, 26, were photographed after they grabbed a bite to eat on Saturday at Lucky’s restaurant in Malibu, Calif. They both were seen dressed casually in jeans for the dinner date. A source recently told Page Six that Caitlyn was “shocked” Kardashian, 43, had not invited the former Olympian to her overseas nuptials to Travis Barker on May 22. However, another insider clarified to...
MALIBU, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kardashian Family
realitytitbit.com

Rob isn't on The Kardashians because he's living the Dream as a 10/10 dad

Keeping Up with the Kardashians ran for 20 seasons from 2007 until 2021 and KUWTK fans were heartbroken when the news broke that the family would no longer be appearing on the E! Entertainment show. However, the Kar-Jenners didn’t go away for long and had a trick up their sleeve in the form of a brand new series on Hulu. The Kardashians launched on April 14th, 2022.
TV & VIDEOS
Page Six

Kris Jenner’s dress for Kourtney’s wedding draws ‘Schitt’s Creek’ comparisons

These iconic TV matriarchs have more in common than you think. Kris Jenner walked eldest daughter Kourtney Kardashian down the aisle at her Italian wedding to Travis Barker on Sunday wearing a blush Dolce & Gabbana Alta Moda gown covered in sequins and feathers. The look made an impact — so much so that social media users couldn’t help but draw comparisons to the over-the-top dress “Schitt’s Creek” character Moira Rose wore to the premiere of her fictional movie, “The Crows Have Eyes III: The Crowening,” on the hit show. One TikTok user posted a video comparing the two fashionable moms with the...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Is this Lilibet’s birthday cake? Harry, Meghan’s wedding baker shares photos

Fans think they’ve tracked down the cake from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s daughter Lilibet’s first birthday Saturday. Claire Ptak, who baked the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s wedding cake in May 2018, posted an Instagram photo Sunday of a pink-frosted dessert, captioned with a white heart emoji. The cake was covered in peonies, which are notably Markle’s favorite flower. While Ptak’s Instagram followers took to the comments section to ask whether the treat was for Lili, the baker, 43, has yet to respond. Ptak set tongues wagging again Monday when she showed another cake with a similar design. “Frilly,” she captioned the snap. “👀 Fri-lili?!”...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Page Six

Kim Kardashian shares Barbie-like photos snapped by daughter North West

She’s a Barbie girl in a Barbie world. Kim Kardashian shared photos of herself modeling her new go-to outfit of skintight Balenciaga pants and a zip-up hoodie in a hot pink hue, revealing in the caption that her new photographer of choice is none other than her daughter North West. “Pics by North 💕💞,” she wrote on Instagram Sunday. In two of the pictures, the Skkn founder can be seen lying down on a bed posing next to her pink — of course — Balenciaga purse. In another photo, she stands against a pink wall that complements her designer ensemble. The outfit is the...
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Kylie Jenner Shares Rare Photo of Her Baby Boy With Stormi Webster

Watch: Kylie Jenner Is "Feeling Like Herself" After Postpartum Hormones. On May 28, Kylie Jenner offered fans another rare glimpse at her and Travis Scott's now-3-month-old son, whose name has yet to be revealed publicly. The Kylie Cosmetics founder posted on her Instagram Story a photo of the baby's little feet peeking out from the bottom of a Fisher Price Jumperoo. His 4-year-old sister Stormi Webster's feet are seen next to his.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Caitlyn Jenner Reportedly 'Shocked' Over Lack of Invitation to Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Wedding

Rob Kardashian wasn't the only one missing at his sister Kourtney's Italian wedding ceremony to Travis Barker. The two exchanged vows after getting their marriage license at a Santa Barbra courthouse with just Barker's father and Kardashian's grandmother as witnesses. Days later, the entire family, sans Rob, flew to Italy for a three-day extravaganza of festivities. Rob, who has been relatively absent from the show since at least 2016, reportedly didn't attend because of his disdain for the paparazzi. He will more than likely attend another celebration the newly married couple plan to hold in California, a larger one for their family and friends. But also noticeably absent was Caitlyn Jenner, who was married to Kourtney's momager Kris Jenner for 25 years. Jenner walked her previous stepchildren, including Kim and Khloe, down the aisle at their weddings. But she was reportedly snubbed for Kourtney's occasion.
CELEBRITIES
Elite Daily

Kourtney “Hysterically Cried” After Breaking Her $1M Engagement Ring

Once upon a time, when the Kardashians were still on E!, Kim Kardashian cried after losing her diamond earring in the ocean, and Kourtney Kardashian replied, “Kim, there’s people that are dying.” I have a feeling that Kim might be holding that moment over her sister’s head at the moment. During the May 12 episode of The Kardashians on Hulu, Kourtney broke her engagement ring, and her reaction was just as intense as Kim’s. (To be fair, the ring was from Travis Barker, the love of her life, and worth $1 million. Kim’s earring was “only” $75,000.)
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
198K+
Followers
18K+
Post
61M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy