Classmate Petitions To Have HS Track Named For Bergen County Teen Who Died In Tragic Fire

A classmate of a Bergen County teen killed in a house fire has launched a petition to name the running track at their school after her.

Riley Boyle, 17, of Allendale "was an amazing soul like no other who was loved by many," Northern Highlands Regional High School classmate Ryan Glazer wrote in a change.org petition.

"(She) was not only a member of the Highlands track team but was also an incredible student with a 4.0 GPA," Glazer noted.

"It’s only right if we immortalize her in Highlands' history and honor the all-around successful and amazing person she already was and would surely become by naming the Highlands track after her," he added.

PETITION: Name Highlands track “Riley Boyle Memorial Track” (change.org)

Riley's death on Saturday, June 4, devastated many in the community where she was raised, as well as others from area towns and beyond.

Mikayla Schoch was among those who signed the petition.

"(Riley) deserves this," she wrote. "She was the sweetest, kindest girl you could ever meet. One of a kind and no one like her. This is the least we could do for the best friend I could ever have."

"(R)iley was an amazing person and she should be recognized for everything she did for others," Hannah Nokes added.