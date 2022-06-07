ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palatka, FL

Daily News

Janice M. Hackney

Janice M. Hackney, 64, of Palatka, passed away Sunday, May 22, 2022, at her home following an extended illness. Arrangements will be announced by Masters Funeral Home of Palatka.
PALATKA, FL
Daily News

Elsie A. Newcomb

Elsie A. Newcomb, 94, of Dunnellon and formerly of Interlachen, passed away on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at her home following an extended illness. Arrangements will be announced by Johnson-Overturf…
INTERLACHEN, FL
Daily News

Donald Denton Borkert Jr.

Donald Denton Borkert Jr., 71, of Palatka, passed away on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at his residence following and extended illness. Masters Funeral Home of Palatka is in charge of arrangements.
PALATKA, FL
Jonas Gedvilas

Jonas Gedvilas

Jonas Gedvilas, 74, died Monday afternoon, June 6, 2022, at HCA Florida Putnam Hospital in Palatka. Arrangements are under the care of Johnson-Overturf Funeral Home in Crescent City, Florida.
PALATKA, FL
Paul B. Greek

Paul B. Greek

Paul Bryan Greek, 49, of Pomona Park, passed away on Monday, June 6, 2022, at his home following an extended illness. Arrangements will be announced by Johnson-Overturf Funeral Home in Palatka.
POMONA PARK, FL
Daily News

Leon “L.D.” Brown

Leon D. “L.D.” Brown passed away on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at Haven Hospice Roberts Care Center in Palatka following an extended illness. Born in St. Augustine, FL, on January 31, 1934, he was the…
PALATKA, FL
Daily News

Christian J. “C.J.” Royster

Christian J. “C.J.” Royster, 19, of Interlachen, passed away Sunday, June 5, 2022, at HCA Florida Putnam Hospital in Palatka following a brief illness. Masters Funeral Home of Interlachen is in…
INTERLACHEN, FL
Billy Lanier

Billy Lanier

William H. “Billy” Lanier, 90, of Interlachen, passed away Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at Haven Hospice Roberts Care Center in Palatka following an extended illness. Billy was born in Pahokee, FL, and…
PALATKA, FL
Daily News

Putnam County Legal Notices 060922

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR PUTNAM COUNTY, FLORIDA. IN RE: THE ESTATE OF DEVONTE KENYON BROWN, Deceased. The administration of the estate of Devonte Kenyon Brown, deceased, whose date of death was September 3rd, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for Putnam County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 410 St. Johns Ave., Palatka, FL 32177. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.
PUTNAM COUNTY, FL
Daily News

Bobby Baxter Morris

Bobby Baxter Morris, age 89, passed away Friday, May 27, 2022, in Gainesville surrounded by his family after a brief illness. He was born in Conway, Arkansas, on September 9, 1932, to Carl and…
GAINESVILLE, FL
Daily News

Pat Arren Warren

Pat Arren Warren, 81, of Melrose, Florida, passed away May 27, 2022. Born March 26, 1941, in Gainesville, Florida, Pat was a member of the Gainesville High School Class of 1959. He spent his career…
MELROSE, FL
Daily News

Police seize firearms

Authorities said they seized three semi-automatic handguns and two ski masks Monday night from a group of Jacksonville residents in the alley behind a Palatka business plaza. Two of the four young…
PALATKA, FL
Daily News

Palatka resident shot while driving

Two Palatka shootings over the weekend left one injured and punched two holes in a resident’s home, authorities said. The first attack occurred while an individual was driving on Olive Street…
PALATKA, FL
Daily News

Garcia takes home silver medal from world event

Former Palatka High state champ captures gold in squat competition. While it wasn’t the medal Jonathan Garcia traveled halfway across the world for, he was proud of being able to represent his country and his accomplishments. Garcia, who arrives home on Friday, won…
PALATKA, FL
Daily News

Traffic stop leads to nine charges, arrest

An alleged Palatka drug dealer is facing a flurry of charges after police said they found her Tuesday night with $2,167 in cash and 31 grams of cocaine. Authorities pulled over Lajohndria Rollins,…
PALATKA, FL
Daily News

Q.I. Roberts graduates set new standards

Q.I. Roberts Junior-Senior High School’s alma mater rang across a field of senior students Saturday, signaling the end of high school for a new crop of graduates. The Florahome school graduated 80 students in the class of 2022, and 65 of them ended their high school careers with a 4.0 or better GPA, according to Putnam County School District officials.
FLORAHOME, FL

