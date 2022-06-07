IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR PUTNAM COUNTY, FLORIDA. IN RE: THE ESTATE OF DEVONTE KENYON BROWN, Deceased. The administration of the estate of Devonte Kenyon Brown, deceased, whose date of death was September 3rd, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for Putnam County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 410 St. Johns Ave., Palatka, FL 32177. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.

