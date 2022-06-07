ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Powerball Numbers Drawn

Cover picture for the articleThe numbers in Monday evening’s draw of the multi-state Powerball lottery are 2, 10, 35, 44, 46 and the Powerball number is...

The US Sun

Powerball – Winning numbers and results for June 6, 2022

TONIGHT'S Powerball draw has a jackpot of $184million. Here's everything you need to know about the winning numbers and how much cash the winner of the lottery game takes home. What were the winning numbers for tonight's Powerball drawing?. The winning numbers for tonight's draw will be drawn at 10.59pm...
CBS LA

Woman comes forward to claim $426 million Mega Millions jackpot

A woman came forward this week to claim the $426 million she won from the Mega Millions back in January.Kristine Wellenstein purchased the winning ticket at a Chevron station, 6061 Topanga Canyon Blvd. in Woodland Hills. Her $20 ticket was the only one in the country to match all six numbers in the Jan. 28 draw, beating 1 in 302,575,350 odds."When I realized I'd won, I was overcome with so many emotions, but mostly gratitude," she said in a statement.Wellenstein, who has opted to take her winnings as a lump sum, says she does not plan on speaking publicly. Through lottery officials, she says she plans to be a good steward of her sudden windfall."I want to give back and support local and global-based initiatives, and my team is in place to help achieve those objectives," Wellenstein said in her statement. "The real impact of my life's work begins now."The station that sold the winning ticket will also get a maximum $1 million bonus. The Mega Millions is played in 45 states, the District of Columbia, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Outsider.com

Mega Millions Prize Payouts Temporarily Paused After Host Calls Wrong Numbers During Drawing

You think you won the Mega Millions, huh? Well, don’t get your hopes up as the Mega Millions had the wrong numbers called. The host is going to be kicking himself for this one for a long time. The news is a bit shocking. One of those moments where you are just rolling, you got your flow on, and you get a little too confident. The number was called incorrectly, and now corrections are being made.
LOTTERY
99.9 KTDY

Louisiana Powerball Ticket is a $50,000 Winner This Morning

A Louisiana Powerball ticket is worth $50,000 this morning. There is a pretty good chance a lot of you will be reading these words while you're still in a state of half-sleep and half-awake. We can appreciate the grogginess but on the flip side, wouldn't it be wonderful to know that even before you got out of bed today you had increased your net worth by $50,000?
LOUISIANA STATE

