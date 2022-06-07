Stark warning Australians are in for a 'difficult and expensive' winter with soaring prices of power, food, and interest rates set to increase again TODAY

Australians face a tough winter of rising prices, power costs, inflation, and interest rates thanks to the previous government, the treasurer warns.

Jim Chalmers said 'inflation will get worse before it gets better' and warned of significant financial stress over the next few months.

He blamed the previous Coalition government for today's looming interest rate rise, saying there was 'no use mincing words about it'.

Federal Treasurer Jim Chalmers (pictured) said the previous Coalition government is to blame for any interest rate rise coming today

'It's certainly a difficult period for a lot of people. We inherited this full blown cost of living crisis that includes rising interest rates,' he told the ABC.

'The Reserve Bank governor indicated before the election when interest rates started to go up, that would be the first of many.'

Mr Chalmers said the government's priorities were medicine, childcare, getting power bills down over time, and getting real wages rising again.

'Our job, as the government, is to make sure that after some of this near-term cost of living relief runs out, that it is replaced by responsible, long-term, sustainable cost of living relief,' he told Seven News.

Mr Chalmers previously flagged that inflation may be higher than previously anticipated, with some economists warning rapidly rising energy and petrol prices could push the rate beyond six per cent.

'I will be handing down a budget in October, and some of those things that I just mentioned will be part of a cost of living package in that budget,' he said.

'Interest rates will rise according to the Reserve Bank governor for some time yet, and I think Australian families need to brace for that reality.'

The treasurer also addressed the continuing spike in gas prices.

'I have also asked the ACCC to make sure they are recommending to me any regulatory changes that they see fit, after a proper examination of what is going on with prices,' he said.

'It will be a difficult winter and it will be an expensive winter.

'We are in the midst of a full-blown cost of living crisis and electricity prices and gas prices are unfortunately part of that pain.'

Interest rates are set to rise again on Tuesday. Pictured is residential housing in Sydney's west

Mr Chalmers said Labor inherited huge debts and a cost of living crisis from the Coalition and it would take time to fix it.

'Our responsibility as the new government, surveying this inheritance, this cost of living crisis that we have inherited from our predecessors, is to do what we responsibly can in the context of a budget heaving with one trillion dollars of Liberal Party debt,' he said.

He acknowledged that for many people it 'is likely to be a very cold winter [with] some more difficult days for Australians'.

Mr Chalmers said the price of power was affected by 'a perfect storm of conditions', with some generators offline, flooding, and international difficulties.

'But sitting over the top of that is the cost and consequences of almost a decade now of energy policy chaos,' he said.

He said Labor's powering Australia plan would introduce some certainty and resilience into energy markets to get 'cleaner and cheaper energy into the system and get power bills down over time'.

There is more pain ahead in Australia with electricity prices set to keep rising. Pictured is a power line in outback Queensland

The treasurer said in the near term the ACCC would be empowered to 'dial up its monitoring of any dodgy behaviour' regarding power supply.

Mr Chalmers did not, however, give a straight answer when asked if the Labor government would look at more rebates or one-off payments.

Instead, he reiterated that it would be 'a tough winter for lots of people'.

'We have high and rising inflation, rising interest rates, falling real wages and our ability to deal with some of these issues in meaningful ways constrained by the fact the budget we inherited is in such poor condition,' he said.

The treasurer said the government would act 'responsibly' and be 'up-front' with the public.

'If you can just flick a switch and make it disappear we would have already done that,' he said.

'A lot of this requires decent responsible methodical working through the issues in the lead-up to our October budget and that's what we'll be doing.'