Shreveport has been known for having high numbers of homicides on an annual basis. But there's something that is intrinsically upsetting when children and teens are murdered. Over the last 18 months, Shreveport has witnessed a distressing number of children and teens who have been shot. Not all have died, but the fact they're being injured by gunfire is too much.

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO