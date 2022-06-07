Alleged killer of popular Atlanta rapper turns himself in to sheriff’s office

Atlanta rapper Trouble (L) and suspect Jamichael Jones (R)

ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. — The man that deputies say shot and killed a popular Atlanta rapper has turned himself into authorities.

Trouble, whose real name is Mariel Orr, was shot to death while visiting a female friend at a Conyers apartment complex early Sunday morning.

Deputies confirmed to Channel 2 Action News late Monday night that Jamichael Jones was expected to turn himself in to police and the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office was expected to have a news conference at 10: 30 p.m. to update the investigation.

Rockdale deputies had already named Jones as the gunman involved in the deadly shooting.

