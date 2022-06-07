Excessive Heat Watch issued for Coachella Valley, San Diego County Deserts by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-09 10:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-06-11 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of water, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Cadiz Basin; Death Valley National Park; Eastern Mojave Desert, Including the Mojave National Preserve; Morongo Basin; Western Mojave Desert EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM PDT/MST SATURDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Arizona, southeast California and southern Nevada. * WHEN...From 10 AM Thursday to 8 PM PDT/MST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat-related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities and those consuming alcohol and/or drugs. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Some forecast high temperatures around the region...106 to 109 in Las Vegas, Barstow, and the Morongo Basin, 101 to 103 in Kingman, and 117 to 120 at Furnace Creek in Death Valley.

INYO COUNTY, CA ・ 4 HOURS AGO