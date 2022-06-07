ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Bernardino County, CA

Excessive Heat Watch issued for Apple and Lucerne Valleys by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-09 10:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-06-12 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Be prepared to...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Coachella Valley, San Diego County Deserts by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-09 10:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-06-12 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. Target Area: Coachella Valley; San Diego County Deserts; San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM PDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures of 110 to 117 expected. * WHERE...San Diego County Deserts, Coachella Valley and San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning. * WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 8 PM PDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for San Bernardino County-Upper Colorado River Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-09 10:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-06-12 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of water, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: San Bernardino County-Upper Colorado River Valley EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM PDT/MST SUNDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures of 110 to 116 expected. * WHERE...In Arizona, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave and Lake Mead National Recreation Area. In California, San Bernardino County- Upper Colorado River Valley. In Nevada, Lake Mead National Recreation Area. * WHEN...From 10 AM Thursday to 8 PM PDT/MST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat-related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities and those consuming alcohol and/or drugs.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Cadiz Basin, Death Valley National Park by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-09 10:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-06-11 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of water, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Cadiz Basin; Death Valley National Park; Eastern Mojave Desert, Including the Mojave National Preserve; Morongo Basin; Western Mojave Desert EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM PDT/MST SATURDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Arizona, southeast California and southern Nevada. * WHEN...From 10 AM Thursday to 8 PM PDT/MST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat-related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities and those consuming alcohol and/or drugs. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Some forecast high temperatures around the region...106 to 109 in Las Vegas, Barstow, and the Morongo Basin, 101 to 103 in Kingman, and 117 to 120 at Furnace Creek in Death Valley.
INYO COUNTY, CA

