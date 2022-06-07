Melbourne's huge work from home problem as thousands of staff refuse to come back to the office while the CBD withers and dies

Melbourne workers are refusing to return to the office after Covid-19 restrictions were lifted despite staff incentives created to lure workers back to the office.

A study of 88 central Melbourne businesses found 70 per cent of companies do not expect their workers to return to the office full time with only two out of five employees at their desks two days a week.

The survey conducted by The Victorian Chamber of Commerce and Industry found employees were deterred by their commute and Covid fears.

VECCI chief executive Paul Guerra said the findings showed a gradual return to the office with a large number of businesses adopting 'hybrid working arrangements'.

'What's encouraging is that people are coming back to the office and embracing the social connection and enhanced collaboration and learning that in-person working offers,' he told the Herald Sun.

'It's also good for our CBD businesses that benefit from greater trade.'

Mr Guerra said companies were offering staff incentives including free coffee, fitness sessions, and transport subsidies to lure their workers back into the office.

Melbourne's world record lockdown contributed to a major transition in the city's working culture with the CBD still relatively empty.

The Victorian capital spent 262 days under stay-at-home orders through the course of the pandemic, with the city's work from home mandate only lifting in February 25.

One in seven employees has not returned to the office since restrictions were lifted, despite government advice stating workers should be heading in three days a week.

'We know it's not limited to just Melbourne, as every CBD across the globe is dealing with the challenges of attracting office workers back,' Mr Guerra said.

Employees in Melbourne's city wanted a more flexible work schedule and were striving for a work-life balance after Covid caused a two-year workplace hiatus.

One in four employees worked three to four days a week with just 19 per cent clocking on for a full five days.

The survey found 39 per cent of businesses refrained from introducing a minimum number of days staff must work, while another 22 per cent required employees to return for at least three days.

Data released to a parliamentary committee last week revealed almost half of the state's 50,000 public service workers were refusing to go back to work regularly.

The data prompted calls for the government to mandate a return to work for all staff to help the CBD recovery

