Man dies after boat flips at Royal Gorge

FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. — A man has died after a boat flipped in the Arkansas River at the Royal Gorge on Monday.

At a press conference regarding a separate death on Monday, that of a young swimmer at Lake Pueblo, Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) Public Information Officer Bill Vogrin said a private boat flipped at the Royal Gorge and a man was unable to escape the wreck. That man was pronounced dead after CPR was performed.

The Fremont County Coroner will determine the man’s identity.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.