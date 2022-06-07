ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pueblo, CO

Missing swimmer has died in Lake Pueblo

By Ashley Eberhardt
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 2 days ago

UPDATE: A teenage swimmer has died and his body has been recovered from Lake Pueblo.

Joe Stadterman, the manager of Lake Pueblo State Park, provided an update at a press conference Monday evening. He said the call came in at 4:06 p.m. of a swimmer who had become distressed at Fish Hook Cove in Lake Pueblo and had gone under the water.

Patrols arrived at 4:19 p.m. and launched robotics to skim the bottom of the lake, where the body of the swimmer was recovered 25 feet from the surface.

The Pueblo County Coroner will identify the swimmer. This is the third death on Lake Pueblo in eight days. CPW announced at the same press conference that another man died in a separate boating incident on the Arkansas River at the Royal Gorge.

PUEBLO, Colo. — Colorado Parks and Wildlife has reported a search is being launched for a missing swimmer in Lake Pueblo.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26XyWH_0g2gOeTS00

This is a developing story, check back here for updates.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Comments / 4

Related
KRDO News Channel 13

Fourth person dies at Lake Pueblo in ten days

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The body of a father has been recovered from Lake Pueblo State Park, Tuesday evening, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife. It marks a grim milestone for the park, where four people have died since May 29th, 2022. According to the agency, witnesses reported seeing a man in an inflatable The post Fourth person dies at Lake Pueblo in ten days appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
The Denver Gazette

2 dead in Colorado after 2 separate water incidents in single day

According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, two different fatal water incidents took place on Monday. The first incident took place on the Arkansas River in the Royal Gorge area when a boat flipped, ultimately leaving one man dead. Little details were made public about this incident, but it was said that a private boat was involved and that the person died when he was unable to escape the wreck. The exact location of the wreck in the Royal Gorge area is unclear.
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
Pueblo, CO
Accidents
City
Pueblo, CO
City
Denver, CO
Pueblo County, CO
Accidents
Local
Colorado Accidents
Pueblo County, CO
Crime & Safety
Local
Colorado Sports
Pueblo County, CO
Sports
County
Pueblo County, CO
Pueblo, CO
Crime & Safety
Pueblo, CO
Sports
FOX21News.com

Teenager who died in Lake Pueblo identified

PUEBLO, Colo. — A teenager who died while swimming in Lake Pueblo on Monday evening has been identified as 16-year-old David Marez by the Pueblo County Coroner. An autopsy has been scheduled and Marez’s family has been notified. Joe Stadterman, the manager of Lake Pueblo State Park, said...
PUEBLO, CO
KKTV

Body recovered near Florence as CPW warns we have seen ‘double digit’ drownings already in 2022

FLORENCE, Colo. (KKTV) - “A record pace is not something we want to be on,” Colorado Parks and Wildlife Tweeted Tuesday evening. “Please stay safe out on the water.”. The message came soon after the state agency reported another likely drowning near Florence. CPW is reporting a search started on Monday for a man who went missing on a raft. The body of the man was recovered on Tuesday.
FLORENCE, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swimmer#Fish Hook#Arkansas River#Lake Pueblo State Park#Accident#The Pueblo County Coroner#Cpw#Nexstar Media Inc
Daily Record

CPW seeks public input on the future of Arkansas River bighorn sheep herd

Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) is seeking public input about its draft 10-year plan to manage the Arkansas River bighorn sheep herd that ranges from near Buena Vista and Salida to Cañon City and Pueblo West. Big game populations are managed by CPW biologists to achieve population objectives established...
CANON CITY, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs settles police K9 bite case for $190,000

WARNING: THE CONTENT IN THIS ARTICLE DISPLAYS GRAPHIC IMAGES THAT MAY BE DISTURBING TO SOME COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- A man bitten by a Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) K9 officer during an arrest in 2021, is now getting a $190,000 payment after settling a legal claim with the city. Injuries to Christopher Correll (Frank The post Colorado Springs settles police K9 bite case for $190,000 appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
9NEWS

Castle Rock man killed in shooting in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are investigating a shooting in Colorado Springs that left a man from Castle Rock dead. According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), officers were sent to St. Francis Hospital at 6001 East Woodmen Road just before 1 a.m. on June 1 on a report of a gunshot victim seeking treatment.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Accidents
FOX31 Denver

Man dies after boat flips at Royal Gorge

FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. — A man has died after a boat flipped in the Arkansas River at the Royal Gorge on Monday. At a press conference regarding a separate death on Monday, that of a young swimmer at Lake Pueblo, Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) Public Information Officer Bill Vogrin said a private boat flipped […]
FREMONT COUNTY, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Crews respond to “confined space rescue” near Garden of the Gods

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Wednesday, Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) is responding to a reported "confined space rescue." The fire department says several fire apparatus' are on scene at 5206 Kissing Camels Dr. Crews say to avoid the area at this time. #ColoradoSpringsFire CSFD on scene of collapse/confined space rescue at 5206 KISSING CAMELS The post Crews respond to “confined space rescue” near Garden of the Gods appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Colorado Jill

Colorado Springs Has Gone Batty

(Colorado Springs, CO) When people think about bats, some picture vampire bats that feast on blood. Thankfully, that bat species does not live in the Pikes Peak Region. According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, 18 known species of bats live in Colorado, and none are vampire bats. These under-appreciated creatures are a valuable part of our ecosystem. They pollinate plants and help control the insect population by eating an impressive number of mosquitoes and other pests in just a few minutes.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
OutThere Colorado

Reserve a day to paddle at reservoir north of Colorado Springs

Paddle Days have returned to a reservoir south of Denver — welcome news among enthusiasts fine with a fee and some restrictions. In northeast Douglas County, the 1,170-acre Rueter-Hess Reservoir is set between sandstone bluffs and folding, oak valleys. It's a drinking-water source owned and tightly managed by Parker Water Sanitation District. By South Suburban Parks and Recreation's description, it's "a big open space, both quiet and safe to float your stand-up paddleboard, kayak or canoe."
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
heartoftherockiesradio.com

Two Fatalities Recorded on the Arkansas River Monday

Two people died in separate incidents on the Arkansas River Monday (June 6). Colorado Parks and Wildlife said one of the incidents happened in the Royal Gorge where a boat flipped, leaving a man dead. The second incident happened on Lake Pueblo. According to CPW, a swimmer went missing. A...
ARKANSAS STATE
KKTV

Man suspected of attempted homicide and robbery spree throughout Colorado Springs and Monument

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police believe they have a man in custody who was responsible for three different robberies and an attempted homicide. The first robbery occurred at about 9:30 in the morning on May 22 in the 2300 block of N. Wahsatch Ave. in Colorado Springs. A man was robbed by two suspects with guns in front of an ATM. Later that day, a second robbery happened in the 9000 block of Prominent Pt. Another victim was robbed close to an ATM. In the second robbery, the victim was shot and the suspect fled the area. The victim survived and was last listed in “stable” condition.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
mountainjackpot.com

Busted in Teller County

Kimra Jean Fitzwater, date of birth July 24, 1982 of Colorado Springs, Colorado was. arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of driving under restraint,. failure to display proof of insurance, and weaving. Bond was $400. MAY 25, 2022. Rachel Grace Gurfinkel, date of birth April...
TELLER COUNTY, CO
OutThere Colorado

Body of man who went missing on raft near Florence found

Arkansas Headwaters Rangers with Colorado Parks and Wildlife recovered the body of a man reporting missing on a raft near Florence Monday, officials with Colorado Parks and Wildlife announced Tuesday night. Rangers found the man Tuesday after officials with the Fremont County Sheriff's Office notified Colorado Parks and Wildlife that...
FLORENCE, CO
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

22K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

 https://kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy