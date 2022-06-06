ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Katy, TX

Katy Student Ejected from Car Supports ‘Buckle Up’ Signs Now at All Katy ISD Schools

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEvery Katy ISD school now has “Buckle Up, Someone Loves You” signs clearly visible. Katy families can be reminded of how a simple action can save lives; a fact emphasized by a Tompkins graduate who was ejected from his car. All Katy ISD Schools have 'Buckle Up'...

