ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Ania McDougal, Ripley, WV resident named to Berea College Dean's List.

By From Staff Reports
WVNews
 2 days ago

BEREA, KY (WV News) — Ania McDougal, a resident of Ripley, WV, has been named to the Spring 2022 Dean’s List at Berea College. A student is named to the Dean’s List who achieves a GPA of 3.4 or higher while passing at least four total credits, a course load equivalent...

www.wvnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
WVNews

Harrison County (West Virginia) Assessor Rocky Romano receives Special Service Award

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Harrison County Assessor Rocky Romano was awarded the Special Service Award by the West Virginia Association of County Assessors. Romano was honored by the Harrison County Commission for this achievement on Wednesday. Commission President Susan Thomas said the honor is particularly meaningful because the...
WVNews

West Virginia Board of Education receives update on public schools safety

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The West Virginia Board of Education heard an update on school safety procedures during its monthly meeting Wednesday in Charleston. The briefing, which came on the heels of the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, highlighted the collaborative relationship between the West Virginia Department of Education, the West Virginia Department of Homeland Security and the West Virginia Fusion Center in the ongoing efforts to keep schools safe in West Virginia.
WVNews

On the Mark: North-South Classic Data

COACHES CORNER: The WCHS-TV/FOX 11 North-South All-Star Football Classic is set for tomorrow (Saturday) at South Charleston High School’s Black Eagles Stadium. The game kicks off at 12:06. It will air live on WCHS-TV, with coverage beginning at noon. Brian Thomas of Musselman High School is the head coach...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Berea College#Scholarships#Room And Board#Education#Gpa#Christian
WVNews

West Virginia Secretary of State reminds businesses to file annual reports

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The West Virginia Secretary of State's Office is reminding business owners to file their annual reports by the end of the month. The office recently mailed postcard notices to over 89,000 businesses registered in the state of West Virginia that have not yet completed their Annual Report filing.
CHARLESTON, WV
WVNews

Editorial Roundup: West Virginia

The Register-Herald. June 3, 2022. Editorial: Avoid sinking more dollars into losing proposition. Chris Hamilton, president of the West Virginia Coal Association, made a preposterous late game pitch this past week, calling for partial government ownership of the economically endangered Pleasants Power Station. He wants the West Virginia Public Energy Authority – a body whose members are appointed by the governor and whose mission is to foster, encourage, and promote the mineral development industry in West Virginia – to throw whatever weight it might have behind the survival of an ailing power plant, which like most all other coal-fired facilities across the country has been on life support in recent years. By way of example, company executives are planning for the sale or deactivation of the Pleasants County facility by 2023 – next year.
POLITICS
WVNews

Sports Briefs

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Fairmont State baseball senior Zachary Musgrove has been recognized once again for his efforts on the diamond this past season. Musgrove was named to the American Baseball Coaches Association Atlantic All-Region Second Team after a stellar senior year and career as a Fighting Falcon. On his...
FAIRMONT, WV
WVNews

South Harrison's Richards signs with Alderson Broaddus baseball

LOST CREEK, W.Va. (WV News) — South Harrison baseball’s top hitter and base runner will be taking his talents to the next level. Dylan Richards, who led the Hawks this year in batting average (.422), runs (34), hits (35) and stolen bases (19) in games with stats available on MaxPreps, signed his letter of intent Wednesday to play next year for Alderson Broaddus University.
WVNews

James 'Jimmy' Elwood Gray

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — James “Jimmy” Elwood Gray, 74, of Clarksburg passed away on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at United Hospital Center with family by his side after several years of loving in-home care from his immediate family. He was born January 7, 1948, Clarksburg, WV, the son of the late Harold Elwood and Lucille Marie Sheaffer Gray.
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

Alexander was sought like none other

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Back before there was Steve Slaton, there was Robert Alexander. Before Pat White, too, and Noel Devine. Yeah, before Tavon Austin or Geno Smith or Stedman Bailey or Amos Zereoue or the running back who ran for more yards than any other in West Virginia history, Avon Cobourne.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

The dangers in holding the line

They remembered law enforcement officer Tom Baker on Wednesday. Those who knew him best will remember him for the rest of their lives, cheated of the time they should have been able to have spent with him. The Nicholas County deputy sheriff was honored by hundreds as his funeral was...
WVNews

1 dead in single-vehicle crash in Weston (West Virginia)

WESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — A woman died as a result of a vehicle accident in Lewis County Sunday evening, according to the Weston Police Department. Police responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash on U.S. 33 East just before 6 p.m., according to a press release from the department. The incident occurred near the intersection at Circle Drive.
WVNews

Harrison County Commission approves law enforcement budget increase, takes no action on lawsuit settlement

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The Harrison County Commission on Wednesday approved funding for law enforcement equipment in next year’s budget. The regular meeting later ended abruptly for lack of a quorum after two commissioners walked out of the meeting early. Commissioners unanimously approved moving $110,000 into Sheriff’s Office Law Enforcement Division budget line items. Of that sum, $80,000 would go into an equipment line item to cover the cost of a contract for body cameras, tasers and digital evidence storage; $25,000 into a new equipment line item and $5,000 into an investigations line item.
HARRISON COUNTY, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy