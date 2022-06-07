ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio tops West Virginia in BACF; Ravenswood’s Hill has solid game

By Mark Martin For Jackson Newspapers
 2 days ago

ST. MARYS, W.Va. (WV News) — The Battle Against Cystic Fibrosis West Virginia-Ohio All-Star Football Classic resumed Friday night at Bill Hanlin Stadium in St. Marys. It marked the first contest since 2019 due to COVID-19. And when it returned, Ohio picked right back up where it had...

WVNews

South Harrison's Richards signs with Alderson Broaddus baseball

LOST CREEK, W.Va. (WV News) — South Harrison baseball’s top hitter and base runner will be taking his talents to the next level. Dylan Richards, who led the Hawks this year in batting average (.422), runs (34), hits (35) and stolen bases (19) in games with stats available on MaxPreps, signed his letter of intent Wednesday to play next year for Alderson Broaddus University.

