ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Kirk Hammett: the upside of covid is a half a billion new guitarists and a bright future

By Grant Moon
Louder
Louder
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZtUZc_0g2gO6k700

This interview was conducted to mark the 300th issue of Classic Rock magazine, which launched in 1998. The anniversary issue is available to purchase online , and also features interviews with Gene Simmons, Def Leppard, Alice Cooper, Geddy Lee, Justin Hawkins, Rick Nielsen, Tony Banks, Fish, Slash and many more.

To help mark Classic Rock 's 300th issue, Metallica guitarist Kirk Hammett calls us from his car in the US en route to rehearsals with that Goliath of a band. During our talk there’s the occasional twang of a guitar he’s noodling on (we’re hoping he has a driver…).

Turning 60 this year, Hammett’s releasing his first ever solo record, Portals , an ambitious four-track ‘audio-cinematic’ work that charts four eras of horror movies. Also, it turns out that this Hawaii resident is a regular Classic Rock reader.

It’s surprising that Portals is your first ever solo release. Why now?

I’m just a bit creatively restless. I had this music that was initially started for my museum exhibition [horror/sci-fi movie-art event It Lives! ]. The goal was to continue writing for that, and that became two instrumentals, The Monster And The Maiden and The Jinn .

I met [composer/orchestrator] Edwin Outwater when we were making [Metallica’s 2020 orchestral live album] S&M2 . We connected over our love for horror movies, soundtracks and classical music. In a flash of inspiration I asked him to collaborate. And I was super-pleased with the results.

The album draws on aspects of your musicianship that we haven’t really heard before .

I’ve been playing guitar most of my life, a wide range of styles – classical, jazz, country, rockabilly, rock, blues – but people only hear the Metallica stuff. There’s a lot of guitar styles within the Metallica idiom, but when people hear this album they’re gonna hear a lot of sides of my playing they’ve never heard before, another side of my musical personality.

What are your hopes for Portals ?

This one’s purely from the heart. It’s not made for anyone, except for the sake of creating something I hear in my head and getting it out. It’s seeing an artistic statement through, working on it, then throwing it out there and letting the fucking world decide. I don’t care, I like it.

Classic Rock launched just before Napster came along in 1999, and the music industry started to change. Metallica were one of the big names fighting against peer-to-peer file sharing, which morphed into the streaming model that prevails today.

We warned everyone that this was gonna happen. We warned everyone that the music industry was gonna lose eighty percent of its net worth, power and influence. When these monumental shifts come you just either fucking rattle the cage and get nothing done or you move forward.

There’s definitely a new way for getting music out there, but it isn’t as effective as the music industry pre-Napster. But we’re stuck with it. There needs to be some sort of midway point where the two come together, or another completely new model comes in.

The new model probably works well for big bands, like yours, but for smaller artists maybe it’s more of a challenge getting heard – and getting paid?

It is harder for these younger bands to get their music out there. I’ll tell you one thing: because of covid there’s upwards of half a billion new guitar players in the world, bro. That bodes very well for the future of music. It was inspirational for me just knowing there’s gonna be that many more musicians in the world trying to make great music.

There’s so much disorganisation in the world right now, so much division. Music brings people together. Music organises people and their thoughts. Maybe because there’s more musicians it’ll make for a better future for everyone. I’m just being optimistic [laughs].

Metallica have been on Classic Rock ’s cover many times. Not to put you on the spot, but do you ever read it yourself?

Read it? I read it so much I want you to put me on subscription! A lot of times magazines are slow to get to Hawaii, especially European magazines. I’m still an obsessive reader, and I like the physicality of actual magazines still. So if you could add me to your subscriptions that would be A-okay.

Consider it done. You’ve had so much press coverage, you must have read some real nonsense about yourself?

I don’t read articles about myself! I read about what Jeff Beck was doing in 1971 with Carmine Appice and Tim Bogert , what David Bowie was doing in 1976 in LA. I read to find out about Spooky Tooth , what was going on with Mountain when they were at Woodstock. I’m a product of the seventies.

The foundation of all Metallica music is seventies hard rock. It stops at the New Wave Of British Heavy Metal . I’m a fan of so much sixties, seventies stuff. I love reading about Tangerine Dream, Neu!. I read Prog , also. I only discovered prog about five years ago. I was never into it. I spent a lot of time listening to jazz, bossa nova, blues, classical, soul and reggae.

So we can look forward to some country, reggae and bossa on your follow-up to Portals ?

[Laughs] Well this morning I heard John Paul Jones’s remake of When The Levee Breaks , and I was amazed how great it sounds with more musicians on it – all this percussion, this far-away harmonica. It moved me to come up with this haunted bluesy thing. But day in and day out, I’m always doing something creative. I just have lots of nervous energy. It’s weird, because I’m at a time when a lot of people are slowing down.

Comments / 0

Related
thebrag.com

Ex Van Halen bassist reveals the mistake ‘every single rock band’ makes

Former Van Halen bassist and backup singer Michael Anthony has said that all successful rock singers need to remember that they may still need to have the vocal strength to sing their songs decades later. During an interview with Jeremy White and Mitch Lafon, Anthony explained that it’s a common...
MUSIC
Guitar World Magazine

Johnny Depp joins Jeff Beck onstage in Sheffield, UK for Jimi Hendrix, John Lennon and Marvin Gaye covers

The actor jumped on a plane shortly after the closing arguments in his widely publicized defamation trial against former wife Amber Heard. Up until very recently, Johnny Depp has been in the midst of a widely publicized defamation trial against his former wife Amber Heard, so he was perhaps the last person fans expected to see at a recent Jeff Beck gig in Sheffield, England.
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Hawaii State
musictimes.com

The Beatles Secret: Here's How Paul McCartney Made 'Abbey Road' Song

Paul McCartney chose the best inspiration to create one of the songs in The Beatles' album, "Abbey Road." Out of The Beatles members, McCartney is the most public about how he has written and composed songs throughout their career. For instance, he said he made "Yesterday" when he was about...
MUSIC
Guitar World Magazine

NAMM 2022: Hear the tasty tube-driven tones of Two Notes’ all-new ReVolt Guitar amp simulator pedal

With a 12AX7 tube at its core, the all-analog ReVolt offers up sims of three classic Fender, Marshall and Soldano amps. NAMM 2022: Though electric guitars almost stole the spotlight at this year’s show, one of the biggest things we discovered at the NAMM 2022 was that the future of guitar amps lies on your pedalboard – a conclusion we came to after seeing Two Notes’ tube-loaded ReVolt Guitar amp sim pedal in action.
ELECTRONICS
Kerrang

Demi Lovato announces hellish new rock album HOLY FVCK

The time is nigh: Demi Lovato is ready to kickstart their new image and creative direction, and we’re eager to see what the former Disney pop-rocker has in store. You might be surprised by the 29-year-old’s sudden attention to emo, but the grittier scene is something Demi has dabbled in previously as a teen. And now, years later, the artist is reviving their past sound ahead of eighth studio album HOLY FVCK, which is set to have 16 tracks, according to a press release.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Beck
Person
Carmine Appice
Person
Justin Hawkins
Person
John Paul Jones
Person
Kirk Hammett
Person
Tim Bogert
Person
Alice Cooper
Person
Geddy Lee
InsideHook

Turns Out Pete Townshend Doesn’t Like It When People Request Songs Live

There’s an art to coming up with the perfect set list, for most musicians. If you’re trying to keep an audience engaged and you have decades’ worth of music to choose from, that task becomes even more challenging. This isn’t to say that some bands or solo artists aren’t up for requests — but generally, putting a set in the hands of others is something confined to specific tours, which bands as disparate as Metallica and Yo La Tengo have experimented with.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Orchestral Music#Guitarist#Music Streaming#Classic Rock
thebrag.com

Ex Motley Crue singer says Nikki Sixx is still ‘butthurt’ with him

Former Motley Crue singer John Corabi has gone into detail about a beef between himself and Nikki Sixx, saying that the bassist is still “butthurt” with him. After Vince Neil left Motley Crue in 1992, Corabi was hired as his replacement. He stayed with the band for four years but was fired in 1996. He later formed the band Union with ex-KISS guitarist Bruce Kulick.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Music
Metallica
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Guitar
Louder

Louder

622
Followers
261
Post
54K+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, in-depth reviews, exclusive interviews, videos and more from the worlds of indie, hard rock, alt. rock, metal, punk and everything in between. If you’re a music fan, Louder is your one-stop destination for everything you need to know about the stuff you really care about.

 https://www.loudersound.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy