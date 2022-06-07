ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Season in Review: Lady Viking track and field enjoyed bright spots in 2022

By Mark Martin For Jackson Newspapers
WVNews
 2 days ago

RIPLEY, W.Va. (WV News) — Ripley’s girls track and field team peaked at the right time in 2022. The Lady Viking program, with back-to-back Class AAA state championships in 2018 and 2019 on its resume, put points on the board at the season-ending State Meet. Which is a good start for...

www.wvnews.com

WVNews

On the Mark: North-South Classic Data

COACHES CORNER: The WCHS-TV/FOX 11 North-South All-Star Football Classic is set for tomorrow (Saturday) at South Charleston High School’s Black Eagles Stadium. The game kicks off at 12:06. It will air live on WCHS-TV, with coverage beginning at noon. Brian Thomas of Musselman High School is the head coach...
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV
WVNews

Five locals are Class AAA softball honorable mentions

CLARKSBURG, W.va. (WV News) — Three Bridgeport players and two Buckhannon-Upshur players were named Class AAA all-state honorable mentions for this season, the West Virginia Sports Writers Association announced Wednesday. Representing Bridgeport are seniors Makenna Smith and Maci Cook and junior Rachel Mason. In games for which stats are...
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

Sports Briefs

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Fairmont State baseball senior Zachary Musgrove has been recognized once again for his efforts on the diamond this past season. Musgrove was named to the American Baseball Coaches Association Atlantic All-Region Second Team after a stellar senior year and career as a Fighting Falcon. On his...
FAIRMONT, WV
WVNews

South Harrison, Doddridge players make All-LKC baseball

South Harrison and Doddridge County each had two players make the All-Little Kanawha Conference baseball second team and three players make the honorable mention list, the conference announced this week. From the Hawks, pitcher Josh Thomaschek and infielder Dylan Richards are on the second team. Thomaschek, a junior, had 66...
LOST CREEK, WV
WVNews

East Fairmont, West Virginia, High School sets plans for new sports complex

PLEASANT VALLEY, W.Va. — Tuesday evening, East Fairmont High School officials and other community stakeholders gathered at the school to discuss a potential new sports complex to be hosted on East Fairmont’s campus. The proposed sports complex is projected to cost between $7 million and $8 million, and,...
FAIRMONT, WV
WVNews

Alexander was sought like none other

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Back before there was Steve Slaton, there was Robert Alexander. Before Pat White, too, and Noel Devine. Yeah, before Tavon Austin or Geno Smith or Stedman Bailey or Amos Zereoue or the running back who ran for more yards than any other in West Virginia history, Avon Cobourne.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Day camp for children held in Clarksburg, West Virginia

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The Clarksburg League for Service and Harrison County Parks and Recreation joined June 4 to hold a day camp for 20 children. The camp featured a trail walk taught by "Mother Nature" (Wilma Carder), which included information about West Virginia folklore. Larry Forinash taught...
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

Harrison County (West Virginia) Assessor Rocky Romano receives Special Service Award

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Harrison County Assessor Rocky Romano was awarded the Special Service Award by the West Virginia Association of County Assessors. Romano was honored by the Harrison County Commission for this achievement on Wednesday. Commission President Susan Thomas said the honor is particularly meaningful because the...
WVNews

Editorial Roundup: West Virginia

The Register-Herald. June 3, 2022. Editorial: Avoid sinking more dollars into losing proposition. Chris Hamilton, president of the West Virginia Coal Association, made a preposterous late game pitch this past week, calling for partial government ownership of the economically endangered Pleasants Power Station. He wants the West Virginia Public Energy Authority – a body whose members are appointed by the governor and whose mission is to foster, encourage, and promote the mineral development industry in West Virginia – to throw whatever weight it might have behind the survival of an ailing power plant, which like most all other coal-fired facilities across the country has been on life support in recent years. By way of example, company executives are planning for the sale or deactivation of the Pleasants County facility by 2023 – next year.
POLITICS
WVNews

West Virginia Secretary of State reminds businesses to file annual reports

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The West Virginia Secretary of State's Office is reminding business owners to file their annual reports by the end of the month. The office recently mailed postcard notices to over 89,000 businesses registered in the state of West Virginia that have not yet completed their Annual Report filing.
CHARLESTON, WV
WVNews

1 dead in single-vehicle crash in Weston (West Virginia)

WESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — A woman died as a result of a vehicle accident in Lewis County Sunday evening, according to the Weston Police Department. Police responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash on U.S. 33 East just before 6 p.m., according to a press release from the department. The incident occurred near the intersection at Circle Drive.
WVNews

The dangers in holding the line

They remembered law enforcement officer Tom Baker on Wednesday. Those who knew him best will remember him for the rest of their lives, cheated of the time they should have been able to have spent with him. The Nicholas County deputy sheriff was honored by hundreds as his funeral was...

