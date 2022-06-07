ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parkersburg, WV

Parkersburg Post 15 American Legion team has JC flavor

By Mark Martin For Jackson Newspapers
WVNews
 2 days ago

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — American Legion baseball is back for another busy summer around the state of West Virginia and beyond. And the 2022 edition of Parkersburg’s Post 15 squad will again include outstanding talent from Jackson County. Manager Mike Goodwin’s 16-player roster features players from...

www.wvnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
WVNews

Five locals are Class AAA softball honorable mentions

CLARKSBURG, W.va. (WV News) — Three Bridgeport players and two Buckhannon-Upshur players were named Class AAA all-state honorable mentions for this season, the West Virginia Sports Writers Association announced Wednesday. Representing Bridgeport are seniors Makenna Smith and Maci Cook and junior Rachel Mason. In games for which stats are...
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

Day camp for children held in Clarksburg, West Virginia

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The Clarksburg League for Service and Harrison County Parks and Recreation joined June 4 to hold a day camp for 20 children. The camp featured a trail walk taught by "Mother Nature" (Wilma Carder), which included information about West Virginia folklore. Larry Forinash taught...
CLARKSBURG, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Parkersburg, WV
City
Ravenswood, WV
Parkersburg, WV
Sports
State
West Virginia State
City
Ripley, WV
WVNews

Garrett Post 71/214 throttles Kingwood Post 56 in season opener

MCHENRY — Garrett Post 71/214 opened its American Legion baseball season with a dominant 15-2 victory over Kingwood Post 56 on Monday evening at Garrett College. The defending Maryland state runner-up opened the scoring in the bottom of the first with three runs before doubling its lead in the third with another three-run spot to make it 6-0.
KINGWOOD, WV
WVNews

East Fairmont, West Virginia, High School sets plans for new sports complex

PLEASANT VALLEY, W.Va. — Tuesday evening, East Fairmont High School officials and other community stakeholders gathered at the school to discuss a potential new sports complex to be hosted on East Fairmont’s campus. The proposed sports complex is projected to cost between $7 million and $8 million, and,...
FAIRMONT, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The American Legion#American Legion Baseball#Parkersburg Post#Wv News#Post 15#Falcon#Colton Pepper#Viking
WVNews

West Virginia Secretary of State reminds businesses to file annual reports

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The West Virginia Secretary of State's Office is reminding business owners to file their annual reports by the end of the month. The office recently mailed postcard notices to over 89,000 businesses registered in the state of West Virginia that have not yet completed their Annual Report filing.
CHARLESTON, WV
WVNews

After delays, Keyser (West Virginia) pool set to open this weekend

KEYSER, W.Va. (WV News) — Keyser’s John R. Shelton Swimming Pool will officially open Saturday, June 11, after the original opening date had to be changed due to the new zero-entry baby pool not being completed. The delayed pushed the opening back a week. The Keyser pool has...
KEYSER, WV
WVNews

Editorial Roundup: West Virginia

The Register-Herald. June 3, 2022. Editorial: Avoid sinking more dollars into losing proposition. Chris Hamilton, president of the West Virginia Coal Association, made a preposterous late game pitch this past week, calling for partial government ownership of the economically endangered Pleasants Power Station. He wants the West Virginia Public Energy Authority – a body whose members are appointed by the governor and whose mission is to foster, encourage, and promote the mineral development industry in West Virginia – to throw whatever weight it might have behind the survival of an ailing power plant, which like most all other coal-fired facilities across the country has been on life support in recent years. By way of example, company executives are planning for the sale or deactivation of the Pleasants County facility by 2023 – next year.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
WVNews

South Harrison, Doddridge players make All-LKC baseball

South Harrison and Doddridge County each had two players make the All-Little Kanawha Conference baseball second team and three players make the honorable mention list, the conference announced this week. From the Hawks, pitcher Josh Thomaschek and infielder Dylan Richards are on the second team. Thomaschek, a junior, had 66...
LOST CREEK, WV
WVNews

Deep Creek Lake and Garrett County continue to see record tourism increases

McHENRY — Deep Creek Lake and Garrett County saw record increases in tourism in 2021 with a 34.3% increase in county accommodations sales, an 8.1% increase in visitors to the Chamber’s website, visitdeepcreek.com, a 56.8% increase in guests to the Visitors Center in McHenry and a 45.7% increase in Garrett County Visitor Guide requests in 2021.
GARRETT COUNTY, MD
WVNews

YCF North Central West Virginia awards $327,000 in scholarships for 2022-23

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Your Community Foundation of North Central West Virginia Inc. on Wednesday announced 110 scholarships totaling $327,000 have been awarded for the 2022-2023 academic year. Applications were evaluated by scholarship committees of more than 100 volunteers from across the North Central West Virginia region. YCF...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Chamber, Wisp, college team up to welcome new students

McHENRY — The Garrett County Chamber of Commerce, Wisp Resort and Garrett College teamed up to host a new student welcome reception Sept. 10, 2021, at Wisp Resort. “It was exciting for our students to be able to enjoy the great outdoors on a really beautiful day at Wisp,” said Brandon Jackson, Garrett College’s assistant director of student development. “None of this would have been possible without the Chamber or Wisp, who just did a fantastic job supporting this event.”
GARRETT COUNTY, MD
WVNews

Bill Weissgerber is Heise Entrepreneurial Spirit Award recipient

McHENRY — The winner of the 2022 Heise Entrepreneurial Spirit Award was announced during the Garrett County Chamber of Commerce’s Annual Membership Meeting & Dinner on Thursday, June 2. Martin Heise made the presentation to this year’s winner, Bill Weissgerber, co-owner and associate broker of Railey Realty.
GARRETT COUNTY, MD
WVNews

James 'Jimmy' Elwood Gray

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — James “Jimmy” Elwood Gray, 74, of Clarksburg passed away on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at United Hospital Center with family by his side after several years of loving in-home care from his immediate family. He was born January 7, 1948, Clarksburg, WV, the son of the late Harold Elwood and Lucille Marie Sheaffer Gray.
CLARKSBURG, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy