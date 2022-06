LEWISTON, Maine (AP) — A former Republican congressman is bidding to return to his old seat in Maine, but he must first hold off a challenge from a fellow party member. Bruce Poliquin represented Maine’s 2nd Congressional District from 2015 to 2019 until losing to the current seat holder, Democratic Rep. Jared Golden. Golden’s victory over Poliquin was the first congressional election decided by ranked-choice voting in U.S. history.

