ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blackfoot, ID

Independence seniors celebrate graduation

By JOHN MILLER jmiller@bcchron.com
Post Register
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeniors at Independence High School in Blackfoot brought an end to high school graduation exercises in Bingham County for 2022 with a commencement ceremony Friday afternoon at the Blackfoot Performing Arts Center. A drum circle from the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes performed and congratulated the graduates while wishing them success. A...

www.postregister.com

Comments / 0

Related
Post Register

Menan ladies invited to Holbrook Stake Women's Conference

MENAN — The Menan City Council will be meeting 7 p.m. on June 9 at the Menan City Building. Anyone is invited to come and hear what’s going on in the City of Menan. The Menan-Annis-Grant Public Library Story Hour or this week is: Pirates and Treasures. It will be held Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m. at the Library.
MENAN, ID
Post Register

People in Business

The American Advertising Federation Western Region has named Chris Sheetz, of Harris Publishing/Idaho Falls Magazine, as its Media Professional of the Year in its inaugural Best of the West Media Awards for 2021. “In its inaugural year, the Best of the West competition received entries from the largest and smallest...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Post Register

A NOTE TO READERS

Two weeks ago, we received an email notifying us that one of our reporters had plagiarized a story from another source. This is a serious accusation in the world of journalism and one we don’t take lightly. Upon further investigation, we concluded that the story published in the Bingham...
BINGHAM COUNTY, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Idaho Education
County
Bingham County, ID
City
Blackfoot, ID
Blackfoot, ID
Education
Idaho State Journal

'TERRIFYING PLACE': Lookout Credit Union CEO hopes new field for Pocatello Thunder instills fear in opponents

POCATELLO — Pocatello High School senior linebacker and tight end Julian Caldwell will never forget his sophomore season home game against the Highland Rams, specifically because the away team actually had the home-field advantage. “I remember our sophomore year home game against Highland we had to go play them at their own stadium,” Caldwell said. “That sucked. It was supposed to be that they came to our field but we didn’t have one so it wasn’t really a home game for us.” ...
POCATELLO, ID
Post Register

Business news in brief

Fall River Electric Cooperative’s annual Energy Expo and business meeting for owner-members featuring the theme “Powering a Bright Future” is set for Saturday at Teton High School in Driggs. The Energy Expo is a free event to all Fall River Electric customers. The event starts with a...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Post Register

Wes Deist Aquatic Center reopens for public swimming

After seven months of renovations to the Wes Deist Aquatic Center, swimmers can now return to the pool with its reopening this week. The pool opened Monday and the city is celebrating with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday at 12:30 p.m. “We appreciate everyone who has waited for the...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

What to do this week in East Idaho

Check out these events happening this week in East Idaho. Wednesday • The Chubbuck Farmers Market and Pocatello Food Truck Round Up take place from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday in the City Hall parking lot, 290 E. Linden Ave. in Chubbuck. • Revive @ 5 takes place from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at...
POCATELLO, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Highschool#Independence High School
Idaho State Journal

Family Fun Day set for Saturday in Pocatello

POCATELLO — The annual Family Fun Day will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Tydeman Park next to City Hall in Pocatello. Family Fun Day is the largest free family event in Pocatello and will feature booths, face painting, food, activities, bounce houses and so much more.
POCATELLO, ID
Post Register

Bird, Richard

Richard Elbert Bird, 86, of Idaho Falls, passed away peacefully at home on June 1, 2022, surrounded by his family. Richard was born on March 23, 1936, in Saint Anthony, Idaho to Elbert Owen Bird and Ella Vernonna Christensen. He was the oldest of 5 children. He grew up helping his grandparents on the family farm in Saint Anthony and in Island Park where he developed his life-long love for the mountains and specifically the Island Park area. He later spent many weekends in Island Park camping with his children, grandchildren, and extended family camping, riding four-wheelers, and sitting by the fire reminiscing and telling stories. Richard graduated from Bonneville High School in Idaho Falls in 1955. After working in a variety of jobs he began a career at Saving Center Grocery Stores in Idaho Falls where he worked for 46 years before retiring. Richard loved the people he worked with and was a hard and loyal worker. Richard and Marrian made their home in Idaho Falls where they loved to be together and spend time traveling, bowling, and watching their families grow. They later served a Humanitarian Mission together. As a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints Richard served in several positions including Counselor and Ward Clerk in the Bishopric. He is survived by his wife Marrian Bird; brother, Mike (Verla) Bird; brother, Steve (Joy) Bird; his daughter, Pam (Kent) Morris; son, Kevin (Lynette) Bird; daughter, Stacy (Dell) Dye; daughter, Jennifer (Paul) Schadegg; son, Gary (Carol) Foster; son, Brad (Kris) Foster; son, Mark (Denise) Foster; son, James (Alisha) Foster; daughter, Julie (Justin) Wright; 32 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren Richard was loved by all and in his final days was cared for by his family. His wife Marrian never left his side with help from several family members and children. He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Vernon (Jean); and his sister, Marva(Gordon). Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, June 10, 2022, at the Idaho Falls North Stake Center, 955 Memorial Drive, with Bishop David Beck officiating. The family will visit with friends and family one hour prior to the services. Interment will be at the Teton-Newdale Cemetery in Teton, Idaho. Services are under the direction of Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 First Street, Idaho Falls. Online condolences may be sent to www.coltrinmortuary.com. Richard 3/23/1936 - 6/1/2022Elbert Bird.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Post Register

VMCCA's 43rd Annual Swap Meet & Car Show set for June 18-19

The Eastern Idaho Chapter of the Vintage Motor Car Club of America’s 43rd Annual Swap Meet & Car Show will be held on Father’s Day weekend, June 18 and 19 at the Tautphaus Park Hockey Shelter, 2800 S. Boulevard in Idaho Falls. The event will be 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. June 18 and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 19.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Jobs
Post Register

Clark County prepares for annual Round-up Rodeo and Parade

The 66th Annual Round-up Rodeo and parade will be held on June 18 and 19 in Dubois, according to Bonnie Stoddard with the Dubois Lion’s Club. The Clark County Round-up Rodeo is a spin off of the old Kilgore Rodeo which was moved from Kilgore to Dubois in 1956, according to Stoddard.
CLARK COUNTY, ID
Post Register

Idaho Leave-behind program comes to Central Fire

Central Fire District will soon receive training from the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare which will allow them to carry, administer and leave behind Narcan, an opioid overdose reversal medication, according to Fire Chief Carl Anderson. The state of Idaho has seen an increase of opioid use, which prompted...
IDAHO STATE
104.3 WOW Country

You Won’t Believe Which City They Say is Safer (Pocatello vs. Boise)

I grew up in Pocatello, and while I love the area for a lot of reasons, I also know the kind of crime that exists there – and there’s just no denying that. No city on the planet is completely free from crime, but I personally feel like Boise comes pretty dang close, especially when being compared to Pocatello — it's one of the main reasons so many people are moving here!
BOISE, ID
Post Register

Ririe investigating possible ARPA projects

At their April 12 meeting, the Ririe City Council discussed a few of the various projects they had hoped to use their American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds for, as the reporting deadlines for the money were approaching. According to Ririe City Mayor Larry Lovell, he had spent some time...
RIRIE, ID
Post Register

New public transit service launches in Idaho Falls

Public transportation has returned to the city of Idaho Falls and users can schedule a ride with the new service anytime from their cellphone. City officials kicked off the Greater Idaho Falls Transit On-Demand point-to-point rideshare service on Friday. Local residents can now schedule a ride by calling 208-269-9729 or download the “GIFT On-Demand” app from the Apple App Store or Google Play to set up a ride.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Herald-Journal

Cache Valley residents recall 'miracles' following 1976 Teton Dam disaster

Forty-six years have passed since the earthen Teton Dam near Rexburg, Idaho, failed as it was filling for the first time on June 5, 1976. The catastrophic event still affects the lives of the survivors and the volunteers who helped with the cleanup on recollection of what happened that historic day.
PRESTON, ID
Post Register

Idaho Falls plans to move Old Butte Soccer Complex for airport growth

Idaho Falls city officials are planning to relocate a nearly 30-year-old soccer complex to make room for future airport expansion. The city held a public meeting Thursday with residents who live by the Old Butte Soccer Complex to discuss moving the complex. Idaho Falls Regional Airport Director Rick Cloutier said during the meeting that the land the soccer complex is on was purchased by the airport in the ’80s and ’90s with a Federal Aviation Administration grant for the purpose of further developing the airport.
IDAHO FALLS, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy