Independence seniors celebrate graduation

Richard Elbert Bird, 86, of Idaho Falls, passed away peacefully at home on June 1, 2022, surrounded by his family. Richard was born on March 23, 1936, in Saint Anthony, Idaho to Elbert Owen Bird and Ella Vernonna Christensen. He was the oldest of 5 children. He grew up helping his grandparents on the family farm in Saint Anthony and in Island Park where he developed his life-long love for the mountains and specifically the Island Park area. He later spent many weekends in Island Park camping with his children, grandchildren, and extended family camping, riding four-wheelers, and sitting by the fire reminiscing and telling stories. Richard graduated from Bonneville High School in Idaho Falls in 1955. After working in a variety of jobs he began a career at Saving Center Grocery Stores in Idaho Falls where he worked for 46 years before retiring. Richard loved the people he worked with and was a hard and loyal worker. Richard and Marrian made their home in Idaho Falls where they loved to be together and spend time traveling, bowling, and watching their families grow. They later served a Humanitarian Mission together. As a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints Richard served in several positions including Counselor and Ward Clerk in the Bishopric. He is survived by his wife Marrian Bird; brother, Mike (Verla) Bird; brother, Steve (Joy) Bird; his daughter, Pam (Kent) Morris; son, Kevin (Lynette) Bird; daughter, Stacy (Dell) Dye; daughter, Jennifer (Paul) Schadegg; son, Gary (Carol) Foster; son, Brad (Kris) Foster; son, Mark (Denise) Foster; son, James (Alisha) Foster; daughter, Julie (Justin) Wright; 32 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren Richard was loved by all and in his final days was cared for by his family. His wife Marrian never left his side with help from several family members and children. He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Vernon (Jean); and his sister, Marva(Gordon). Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, June 10, 2022, at the Idaho Falls North Stake Center, 955 Memorial Drive, with Bishop David Beck officiating. The family will visit with friends and family one hour prior to the services. Interment will be at the Teton-Newdale Cemetery in Teton, Idaho. Services are under the direction of Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 First Street, Idaho Falls. Online condolences may be sent to www.coltrinmortuary.com. Richard 3/23/1936 - 6/1/2022Elbert Bird.

IDAHO FALLS, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO