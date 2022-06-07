ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blackfoot, ID

BHS graduates begin rest of their lives

By LOGAN RAMSEY lramsey@bcchron.com
Post Register
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Blackfoot High School graduating class of 2022 held their graduation commencement ceremony on Thursday and marked the beginning of the rest of their lives. With 10 students graduating as valedictorians, 38 graduating with top scholars and 258 graduating total, the students walked across the stage of the Blackfoot Performing Arts...

www.postregister.com

Comments / 0

Related
Idaho State Journal

'TERRIFYING PLACE': Lookout Credit Union CEO hopes new field for Pocatello Thunder instills fear in opponents

POCATELLO — Pocatello High School senior linebacker and tight end Julian Caldwell will never forget his sophomore season home game against the Highland Rams, specifically because the away team actually had the home-field advantage. “I remember our sophomore year home game against Highland we had to go play them at their own stadium,” Caldwell said. “That sucked. It was supposed to be that they came to our field but we didn’t have one so it wasn’t really a home game for us.” ...
POCATELLO, ID
Post Register

Vincent, Larry

Larry Harl Vincent, 83, of Idaho Falls, passed away June 5, 2022, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. Larry was born April 21, 1939, in Casper, Wyoming, to Dell Elbert Vincent and Nancy Marie Mowry Vincent. He grew up and attended schools in Filer, Idaho and graduated from Filer High School. On October 29, 1960, he married Jone Isabell Young in Rigby, Idaho. She was his sweetheart of 63 years. Larry worked as a construction foreman at the INL for 30 years. He was also a camp host in Island Park for 20 years. He was a member of Lutheran Methodist Church. He enjoyed spending time in the outdoors where he particularly enjoyed camping, boating, and fishing. He loved taking vacations and spending winters in Arizona. His greatest joy was spending time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren. Larry is survived by his loving wife, Jone Isabell Vincent of Idaho Falls, ID; daughters, Trina (Andre) Zick of Eugene, OR, Cathy (Gavin) Date of Idaho Falls, ID, Jeanette (Mark Wethington) Hendricks of Idaho Falls, ID; and brother, James Vincent of Lyman, WY. He was preceded in death by his parents, siblings, Charles Vincent, Joletha Taylor, Donald Vincent, Jerry Vincent, Patricia Parks, and Velma Lamb; and grandson, Derek Vincent. Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Friday, June 10, 2022, at Wood Funeral Home, 273 North Ridge Avenue. The family will visit with friends Friday from 12:00 p.m. to 12:45 p.m. at Wood Funeral Home, 273 North Ridge Avenue. Burial will be in Fielding Memorial Park. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Larry 4/21/1939 - 6/5/2022Harl Vincent.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Post Register

Bird, Richard

Richard Elbert Bird, 86, of Idaho Falls, passed away peacefully at home on June 1, 2022, surrounded by his family. Richard was born on March 23, 1936, in Saint Anthony, Idaho to Elbert Owen Bird and Ella Vernonna Christensen. He was the oldest of 5 children. He grew up helping his grandparents on the family farm in Saint Anthony and in Island Park where he developed his life-long love for the mountains and specifically the Island Park area. He later spent many weekends in Island Park camping with his children, grandchildren, and extended family camping, riding four-wheelers, and sitting by the fire reminiscing and telling stories. Richard graduated from Bonneville High School in Idaho Falls in 1955. After working in a variety of jobs he began a career at Saving Center Grocery Stores in Idaho Falls where he worked for 46 years before retiring. Richard loved the people he worked with and was a hard and loyal worker. Richard and Marrian made their home in Idaho Falls where they loved to be together and spend time traveling, bowling, and watching their families grow. They later served a Humanitarian Mission together. As a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints Richard served in several positions including Counselor and Ward Clerk in the Bishopric. He is survived by his wife Marrian Bird; brother, Mike (Verla) Bird; brother, Steve (Joy) Bird; his daughter, Pam (Kent) Morris; son, Kevin (Lynette) Bird; daughter, Stacy (Dell) Dye; daughter, Jennifer (Paul) Schadegg; son, Gary (Carol) Foster; son, Brad (Kris) Foster; son, Mark (Denise) Foster; son, James (Alisha) Foster; daughter, Julie (Justin) Wright; 32 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren Richard was loved by all and in his final days was cared for by his family. His wife Marrian never left his side with help from several family members and children. He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Vernon (Jean); and his sister, Marva(Gordon). Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, June 10, 2022, at the Idaho Falls North Stake Center, 955 Memorial Drive, with Bishop David Beck officiating. The family will visit with friends and family one hour prior to the services. Interment will be at the Teton-Newdale Cemetery in Teton, Idaho. Services are under the direction of Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 First Street, Idaho Falls. Online condolences may be sent to www.coltrinmortuary.com. Richard 3/23/1936 - 6/1/2022Elbert Bird.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Idaho Education
City
Blackfoot, ID
Blackfoot, ID
Education
Post Register

Wes Deist Aquatic Center reopens for public swimming

After seven months of renovations to the Wes Deist Aquatic Center, swimmers can now return to the pool with its reopening this week. The pool opened Monday and the city is celebrating with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday at 12:30 p.m. “We appreciate everyone who has waited for the...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Post Register

People in Business

The American Advertising Federation Western Region has named Chris Sheetz, of Harris Publishing/Idaho Falls Magazine, as its Media Professional of the Year in its inaugural Best of the West Media Awards for 2021. “In its inaugural year, the Best of the West competition received entries from the largest and smallest...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Family Fun Day set for Saturday in Pocatello

POCATELLO — The annual Family Fun Day will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Tydeman Park next to City Hall in Pocatello. Family Fun Day is the largest free family event in Pocatello and will feature booths, face painting, food, activities, bounce houses and so much more.
POCATELLO, ID
Post Register

Clark County prepares for annual Round-up Rodeo and Parade

The 66th Annual Round-up Rodeo and parade will be held on June 18 and 19 in Dubois, according to Bonnie Stoddard with the Dubois Lion’s Club. The Clark County Round-up Rodeo is a spin off of the old Kilgore Rodeo which was moved from Kilgore to Dubois in 1956, according to Stoddard.
CLARK COUNTY, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bhs#Depression#Highschool#The Blackfoot High School
Post Register

Business news in brief

Fall River Electric Cooperative’s annual Energy Expo and business meeting for owner-members featuring the theme “Powering a Bright Future” is set for Saturday at Teton High School in Driggs. The Energy Expo is a free event to all Fall River Electric customers. The event starts with a...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

What to do this week in East Idaho

Check out these events happening this week in East Idaho. Wednesday • The Chubbuck Farmers Market and Pocatello Food Truck Round Up take place from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday in the City Hall parking lot, 290 E. Linden Ave. in Chubbuck. • Revive @ 5 takes place from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at...
POCATELLO, ID
Post Register

VMCCA's 43rd Annual Swap Meet & Car Show set for June 18-19

The Eastern Idaho Chapter of the Vintage Motor Car Club of America’s 43rd Annual Swap Meet & Car Show will be held on Father’s Day weekend, June 18 and 19 at the Tautphaus Park Hockey Shelter, 2800 S. Boulevard in Idaho Falls. The event will be 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. June 18 and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 19.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Post Register

Idaho Falls plans to move Old Butte Soccer Complex for airport growth

Idaho Falls city officials are planning to relocate a nearly 30-year-old soccer complex to make room for future airport expansion. The city held a public meeting Thursday with residents who live by the Old Butte Soccer Complex to discuss moving the complex. Idaho Falls Regional Airport Director Rick Cloutier said during the meeting that the land the soccer complex is on was purchased by the airport in the ’80s and ’90s with a Federal Aviation Administration grant for the purpose of further developing the airport.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
Post Register

Idaho Leave-behind program comes to Central Fire

Central Fire District will soon receive training from the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare which will allow them to carry, administer and leave behind Narcan, an opioid overdose reversal medication, according to Fire Chief Carl Anderson. The state of Idaho has seen an increase of opioid use, which prompted...
IDAHO STATE
Idaho State Journal

Man dies when ATV rolls down steep embankment in Southeast Idaho

On Wednesday at about 10:30 a.m., the Caribou County Sheriff received notification from the Lincoln County, Wyoming, Sheriff of an ATV accident that had occurred approximately 9.5 miles southeast on Afton, Wyoming, in Idaho. Lincoln County Search and Rescue was activated and responded to assist Caribou County. It was determined that the ATV operator had died at the scene prior to EMS arrival. The ATV had rolled down a sharp embankment while the operator was mending fences. The operator had been working by himself at the time of the accident. The operator was Lance Bateman, age 63, from Etna, Wyoming. The Caribou County Sheriff’s Office extends it condolences to the family and friends of Mr. Bateman during this difficult time.
CARIBOU COUNTY, ID
kmvt

Idaho rescue dog’s journey to new home gains online attention

POCATELLO, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho-born rescue dog Nacho is making the long journey from the Gem State to Florida in order to find his new home. Nacho was surrendered in Chubbuck by his owner in June after his severe allergies and a knee injury that will require surgery created a financial burden for his owner. Soon after, he was transferred to the Pocatello-based domestic animal sanctuary and hospice rescue The Herd House.
POCATELLO, ID
Herald-Journal

Cache Valley residents recall 'miracles' following 1976 Teton Dam disaster

Forty-six years have passed since the earthen Teton Dam near Rexburg, Idaho, failed as it was filling for the first time on June 5, 1976. The catastrophic event still affects the lives of the survivors and the volunteers who helped with the cleanup on recollection of what happened that historic day.
Post Register

Chukars put up 21 runs in win over Rocky Mountain

The Chukars had little trouble Wednesday against Rocky Mountain, downing the Vibes 21-6. Idaho Falls led 21-0 before the Vibes scored and apparently missed the extra point. Steve Barmakian and Brady West each knocked in three runs and Hunter Hisky, Sam Troyer, Eric Callahan and Rick Phillips each had two RBIs.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Idaho Falls employee recognized as Idaho’s Operator of the Year

IDAHO FALLS – Philip Shaul, Operator for Idaho Falls’ Wastewater Treatment Plant, was recently recognized as Idaho’s Operator of the Year from the Southeast Idaho Operators Section of the Pacific Northwest Clean Water Association. Shaul started working for the City of Idaho Falls as a seasonal employee...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
104.3 WOW Country

You Won’t Believe Which City They Say is Safer (Pocatello vs. Boise)

I grew up in Pocatello, and while I love the area for a lot of reasons, I also know the kind of crime that exists there – and there’s just no denying that. No city on the planet is completely free from crime, but I personally feel like Boise comes pretty dang close, especially when being compared to Pocatello — it's one of the main reasons so many people are moving here!
BOISE, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy