Rapid City, SD

Round one of Class “B” girls and boys golf

By Ben Burns
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -This year’s Class “B” boys and girls state golf...

Round one of “AA” and “A” girls state golf

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Top golfers hit the course for round of their state tournaments on Monday. St. Thomas More’s Rylan Horning is in second place after the first 18 holes. Stevens is 4th as a team and the Raiders Tanna Phares is 4th individually.
RAPID CITY, SD
Final day of state golf tournaments

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Top high school golfers got out the clubs for the final day of their state tournaments on Tuesday. The Bison girls won the class “B” team championship. The Wall boys finished 3rd.
RAPID CITY, SD
Andrzjewski back for another season with the Titans

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The Sturgis legion baseball team is focused on delivering a strong season this summer. After spending a year in college R.J. Andrzjewski is back to play another season with the Titans.
STURGIS, SD
Post 320 drops doubleheader to Brookings

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The Rapid City Post 320 baseball team dropped a doubleheader to Brookings on Wednesday. The Bandits won 5-1 and 8-4. The Stars are now 14-8 on the season.
RAPID CITY, SD
State Golf Results – Day 1

The Class 'AA', 'A' and 'B' girls state golf tournaments began on Monday, June 6. The Class 'B' boys state meet also got underway. Here's a look at the leaderboards:
Gold medalist family recounts how they barely survived the 1972 flood

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - 50 years ago, Larry Lewis, and his family of five lived about two blocks below Canyon Lake in Rapid City, South Dakota. On June 9, 1972, Larry, his wife Carol and their children Bob, Randy and Robin were preparing for a picnic but soon the family changed their plans. ”We started realizing that the water was coming up pretty high,” says Larry. As the rising water surrounded their house, the Lewis Family realized they were quickly becoming trapped in their home. Larry remembers “the water was very rough and roaring and going fast .. my wife thought it was the end of the world.”Carol simply could not believe that they were in the situation they were in. Larry told his 14- year old son, Bob, to get the life jackets out of the garage. “I said we’re going up to the second floor .... and then things started happening in a hurry .... and just then the garage gave way.”Bob was in the garage when it collapsed from the raging flood water. Bob managed to run from the destroyed garage and get upstairs. The family stayed on the second floor, watching the nightmare unfold around them. ”We saw a house being swept downstream with a bunch of people on the roof all screaming and it hit a bridge and collapsed, and that stuff doesn’t leave you, it doesn’t leave you,” said Bob. Carol also heard the people outside in distress. “I heard the water rushing through the house and screaming outside in the waters and then there was silence there was no screaming all you could hear was the raging water.”Bob also recalls their house shaking to no end and describes it like being in an earthquake. Larry expected that his home would explode next, so he made a plan that he hoped would save his family.”When ours went we were gonna all jump out two windows one adult with one child and try and try and get washed onto the roof and float in some trees and grab trees.” But Bob knew the plan would not work. “I was tied to my mom and my mom was bigger than me and didn’t know how to swim and at that point I remember thinking I’m dead, I’m dead.”Carol also did not want to go into the freezing water. “I knew that if I got in that water I’d perish.”They didn’t have to put that plan into action because another house came off its foundation first and it rushed down the turbulent water. Bob saw the house hit a neighbor’s home which crushed half the house. One half of the house went down the creek, now river, and the other half kept going. It was headed straight for the Lewis’ home.
RAPID CITY, SD
Hunter Widvey crowned Miss South Dakota 2022

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Hunter Widvey, a Rapid City resident, won Miss South Dakota 2022. Widvey was crowned Saturday night at South Dakota State University in Brookings and was awarded scholarship of $8,000 for the winning the competition. She also received a STEM scholarship ($750) and became the 75th young woman to hold the title.
RAPID CITY, SD
Base Conducting Field Training Exercise at Ellsworth

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Members of the 28th Security Forces Squadron will be participating in an air base defense operations field training exercise June 7-9 on Ellsworth. During the exercise, residents on or near the installation may hear gunfire and explosions, and may see smoke during different portions of the exercise.
RAPID CITY, SD
Miss Rapid City, Miss Sioux Falls win preliminary awards at Miss South Dakota Competition

BROOKINGS, S.D. — The Miss South Dakota Competition took place Thursday night, and two took home preliminary awards. Miss Rapid City Carly Goodhart received the $500 scholarship Social Impact Pitch award after presenting her social impact initiative, “Woman Up: Upping the Education and Access to Women’s Health.”
1972 flood survivor speaks about the horrific night

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Clark Sorenson was 14 years old on June 9, 1972. He and his family lived on West Franklin Drive near Canyon Lake on the south side of Jackson Blvd. in Rapid City, South Dakota. He remembers living by Rapid Creek as being the best place...
RAPID CITY, SD
West wins Meade County Sheriff

STURGIS — In the primary race for Meade County’s top law enforcement officer, Pat West emerged the victor over incumbent Ron Merwin by less than 300 votes, winning 2,719 to Merwin’s 2,463. “I guess the people spoke,” Merwin said of the outcome. “I guess I wish him...
Summer maternity workouts you can do at home

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Simple exercises pregnant women can do at home or in the gym. Aliive Fitness Owner and Registered nurse (RN) Christa McCormick says " Keeping up with your activity levels is overall better for pregnancy and might make you prone to fewer complications”. Always consult...
RAPID CITY, SD
Connecting neighborhoods in Box Elder

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Community building continues in Box Elder. Construction for Liberty Plaza is on pace and on June 6 construction of a shared-use path began in Box Elder, the path will connect Liberty Plaza with the Douglas Schools. Starting on North Ellsworth Road and continuing to Liberty...
BOX ELDER, SD
Despite Rapid City rainfall water restrictions remain in effect

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Even with our recent rainfall, Rapid City water conservation measures remain in effect. As of the first of this month, watering is forbidden between 9:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. Outside of those hours, odd numbered addresses are allowed to water on odd-numbered calendar days and...
RAPID CITY, SD

