Round one of Class “B” girls and boys golf

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - 50 years ago, Larry Lewis, and his family of five lived about two blocks below Canyon Lake in Rapid City, South Dakota. On June 9, 1972, Larry, his wife Carol and their children Bob, Randy and Robin were preparing for a picnic but soon the family changed their plans. ”We started realizing that the water was coming up pretty high,” says Larry. As the rising water surrounded their house, the Lewis Family realized they were quickly becoming trapped in their home. Larry remembers “the water was very rough and roaring and going fast .. my wife thought it was the end of the world.”Carol simply could not believe that they were in the situation they were in. Larry told his 14- year old son, Bob, to get the life jackets out of the garage. “I said we’re going up to the second floor .... and then things started happening in a hurry .... and just then the garage gave way.”Bob was in the garage when it collapsed from the raging flood water. Bob managed to run from the destroyed garage and get upstairs. The family stayed on the second floor, watching the nightmare unfold around them. ”We saw a house being swept downstream with a bunch of people on the roof all screaming and it hit a bridge and collapsed, and that stuff doesn’t leave you, it doesn’t leave you,” said Bob. Carol also heard the people outside in distress. “I heard the water rushing through the house and screaming outside in the waters and then there was silence there was no screaming all you could hear was the raging water.”Bob also recalls their house shaking to no end and describes it like being in an earthquake. Larry expected that his home would explode next, so he made a plan that he hoped would save his family.”When ours went we were gonna all jump out two windows one adult with one child and try and try and get washed onto the roof and float in some trees and grab trees.” But Bob knew the plan would not work. “I was tied to my mom and my mom was bigger than me and didn’t know how to swim and at that point I remember thinking I’m dead, I’m dead.”Carol also did not want to go into the freezing water. “I knew that if I got in that water I’d perish.”They didn’t have to put that plan into action because another house came off its foundation first and it rushed down the turbulent water. Bob saw the house hit a neighbor’s home which crushed half the house. One half of the house went down the creek, now river, and the other half kept going. It was headed straight for the Lewis’ home.

RAPID CITY, SD ・ 12 HOURS AGO