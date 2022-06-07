ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bingham County, ID

A NOTE TO READERS

Post Register
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo weeks ago, we received an email notifying us that one of our reporters had plagiarized a story from another source. This is a serious accusation in the world of journalism and...

www.postregister.com

Comments / 0

Related
Idaho State Journal

'TERRIFYING PLACE': Lookout Credit Union CEO hopes new field for Pocatello Thunder instills fear in opponents

POCATELLO — Pocatello High School senior linebacker and tight end Julian Caldwell will never forget his sophomore season home game against the Highland Rams, specifically because the away team actually had the home-field advantage. “I remember our sophomore year home game against Highland we had to go play them at their own stadium,” Caldwell said. “That sucked. It was supposed to be that they came to our field but we didn’t have one so it wasn’t really a home game for us.” ...
POCATELLO, ID
Post Register

Bird, Richard

Richard Elbert Bird, 86, of Idaho Falls, passed away peacefully at home on June 1, 2022, surrounded by his family. Richard was born on March 23, 1936, in Saint Anthony, Idaho to Elbert Owen Bird and Ella Vernonna Christensen. He was the oldest of 5 children. He grew up helping his grandparents on the family farm in Saint Anthony and in Island Park where he developed his life-long love for the mountains and specifically the Island Park area. He later spent many weekends in Island Park camping with his children, grandchildren, and extended family camping, riding four-wheelers, and sitting by the fire reminiscing and telling stories. Richard graduated from Bonneville High School in Idaho Falls in 1955. After working in a variety of jobs he began a career at Saving Center Grocery Stores in Idaho Falls where he worked for 46 years before retiring. Richard loved the people he worked with and was a hard and loyal worker. Richard and Marrian made their home in Idaho Falls where they loved to be together and spend time traveling, bowling, and watching their families grow. They later served a Humanitarian Mission together. As a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints Richard served in several positions including Counselor and Ward Clerk in the Bishopric. He is survived by his wife Marrian Bird; brother, Mike (Verla) Bird; brother, Steve (Joy) Bird; his daughter, Pam (Kent) Morris; son, Kevin (Lynette) Bird; daughter, Stacy (Dell) Dye; daughter, Jennifer (Paul) Schadegg; son, Gary (Carol) Foster; son, Brad (Kris) Foster; son, Mark (Denise) Foster; son, James (Alisha) Foster; daughter, Julie (Justin) Wright; 32 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren Richard was loved by all and in his final days was cared for by his family. His wife Marrian never left his side with help from several family members and children. He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Vernon (Jean); and his sister, Marva(Gordon). Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, June 10, 2022, at the Idaho Falls North Stake Center, 955 Memorial Drive, with Bishop David Beck officiating. The family will visit with friends and family one hour prior to the services. Interment will be at the Teton-Newdale Cemetery in Teton, Idaho. Services are under the direction of Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 First Street, Idaho Falls. Online condolences may be sent to www.coltrinmortuary.com. Richard 3/23/1936 - 6/1/2022Elbert Bird.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Post Register

People in Business

The American Advertising Federation Western Region has named Chris Sheetz, of Harris Publishing/Idaho Falls Magazine, as its Media Professional of the Year in its inaugural Best of the West Media Awards for 2021. “In its inaugural year, the Best of the West competition received entries from the largest and smallest...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Idaho Education
County
Bingham County, ID
Local
Idaho Sports
Post Register

Wes Deist Aquatic Center reopens for public swimming

After seven months of renovations to the Wes Deist Aquatic Center, swimmers can now return to the pool with its reopening this week. The pool opened Monday and the city is celebrating with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday at 12:30 p.m. “We appreciate everyone who has waited for the...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
104.3 WOW Country

You Won’t Believe Which City They Say is Safer (Pocatello vs. Boise)

I grew up in Pocatello, and while I love the area for a lot of reasons, I also know the kind of crime that exists there – and there’s just no denying that. No city on the planet is completely free from crime, but I personally feel like Boise comes pretty dang close, especially when being compared to Pocatello — it's one of the main reasons so many people are moving here!
BOISE, ID
kmvt

Idaho rescue dog’s journey to new home gains online attention

POCATELLO, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho-born rescue dog Nacho is making the long journey from the Gem State to Florida in order to find his new home. Nacho was surrendered in Chubbuck by his owner in June after his severe allergies and a knee injury that will require surgery created a financial burden for his owner. Soon after, he was transferred to the Pocatello-based domestic animal sanctuary and hospice rescue The Herd House.
POCATELLO, ID
Post Register

Chukars put up 21 runs in win over Rocky Mountain

The Chukars had little trouble Wednesday against Rocky Mountain, downing the Vibes 21-6. Idaho Falls led 21-0 before the Vibes scored and apparently missed the extra point. Steve Barmakian and Brady West each knocked in three runs and Hunter Hisky, Sam Troyer, Eric Callahan and Rick Phillips each had two RBIs.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Highschoolsports#Idahosports Com
Post Register

Idaho Falls plans to move Old Butte Soccer Complex for airport growth

Idaho Falls city officials are planning to relocate a nearly 30-year-old soccer complex to make room for future airport expansion. The city held a public meeting Thursday with residents who live by the Old Butte Soccer Complex to discuss moving the complex. Idaho Falls Regional Airport Director Rick Cloutier said during the meeting that the land the soccer complex is on was purchased by the airport in the ’80s and ’90s with a Federal Aviation Administration grant for the purpose of further developing the airport.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Post Register

VMCCA's 43rd Annual Swap Meet & Car Show set for June 18-19

The Eastern Idaho Chapter of the Vintage Motor Car Club of America’s 43rd Annual Swap Meet & Car Show will be held on Father’s Day weekend, June 18 and 19 at the Tautphaus Park Hockey Shelter, 2800 S. Boulevard in Idaho Falls. The event will be 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. June 18 and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 19.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Herald-Journal

Cache Valley residents recall 'miracles' following 1976 Teton Dam disaster

Forty-six years have passed since the earthen Teton Dam near Rexburg, Idaho, failed as it was filling for the first time on June 5, 1976. The catastrophic event still affects the lives of the survivors and the volunteers who helped with the cleanup on recollection of what happened that historic day.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Sports
KSLTV

Utah man drowns in Idaho

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Idaho — A Utah man was found after drowning in Foster Reservoir in Idaho Sunday. According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, around 5:30 p.m. Franklin County Dispatch got a call reporting a possible drowning at Foster Reservoir, north of Preston, off Highway 34. The caller reported a man who had been on a small raft that had tipped approximately 30 yards from the south shore.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, ID
Post Register

Clark County prepares for annual Round-up Rodeo and Parade

The 66th Annual Round-up Rodeo and parade will be held on June 18 and 19 in Dubois, according to Bonnie Stoddard with the Dubois Lion’s Club. The Clark County Round-up Rodeo is a spin off of the old Kilgore Rodeo which was moved from Kilgore to Dubois in 1956, according to Stoddard.
CLARK COUNTY, ID
Idaho State Journal

Plane crashes near Blackfoot golf course, airport

BLACKFOOT — Two men were able to walk away Tuesday afternoon when a single-engine airplane came up short on a landing at a runway at McCarley Field, skipping off the grass at the south edge of the Blackfoot Municipal Golf Course, hitting a chain link fence and flipping over. Preston Hafer had just finished golfing on the first hole shortly after 3 p.m. when he saw the plane coming in from the north. ...
BLACKFOOT, ID
Idaho State Journal

Man dies when ATV rolls down steep embankment in Southeast Idaho

On Wednesday at about 10:30 a.m., the Caribou County Sheriff received notification from the Lincoln County, Wyoming, Sheriff of an ATV accident that had occurred approximately 9.5 miles southeast on Afton, Wyoming, in Idaho. Lincoln County Search and Rescue was activated and responded to assist Caribou County. It was determined that the ATV operator had died at the scene prior to EMS arrival. The ATV had rolled down a sharp embankment while the operator was mending fences. The operator had been working by himself at the time of the accident. The operator was Lance Bateman, age 63, from Etna, Wyoming. The Caribou County Sheriff’s Office extends it condolences to the family and friends of Mr. Bateman during this difficult time.
CARIBOU COUNTY, ID
eastidahonews.com

Here’s what’s happening with the Old Butte Soccer Complex in Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS – A decades-old soccer complex in Idaho Falls will need to be relocated to accommodate future expansions at the airport. During a public meeting on Thursday, Idaho Falls Regional Airport Director Rick Cloutier said that the Old Butte Soccer Complex on Old Butte Road is on land purchased by the airport with Federal Aviation Administration grants. It was supposed to be reserved for “future aeronautical use” and has since fallen out of compliance with that requirement.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Post Register

Idaho Leave-behind program comes to Central Fire

Central Fire District will soon receive training from the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare which will allow them to carry, administer and leave behind Narcan, an opioid overdose reversal medication, according to Fire Chief Carl Anderson. The state of Idaho has seen an increase of opioid use, which prompted...
IDAHO STATE
Post Register

Bingham Healthcare invests in updated surgical system

BLACKFOOT – Bingham Healthcare is pleased to announce the recent acquisition of the da Vinci Xi Surgical System. The da Vinci Xi System was designed with the goal of further advancing the technology used in minimally invasive surgery. The system can be used across a spectrum of minimally invasive...
BLACKFOOT, ID
KPVI Newschannel 6

Ige enacts gun inspection law

(The Center Square) – Hawaii Gov. David Ige is hoping his latest gun law will see a different fortune in the courts than its predecessor. Ige signed HB 2075, which requires gun owners to submit to a physical, in-person inspection of purchased firearms if they do not have a serial number, are brought to Hawaii from out of state, or are transferred between private individuals.
POCATELLO, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy